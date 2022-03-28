Meri Brown Poses with Loved Ones, Pays Beautiful Tribute to Late Mother

One year today.

That's how Meri Brown opened an emotional Instagram caption on Saturday, as the Sister Wives star paid a lovely tribute to her mother, Bonnie Ahlstrom, on the first anniversary of her passing.

"One year of missing her. One year of cherishing memories. One year of figuring out life without her," continued Meri.

"One year of learning and growing. One year of looking toward my future and honoring her in my actions and ideas."

Bonnie died in March 2021 at the age of 76.

She had been featured occasionally over the years on Sister Wives because she helped her daughter run a bed and breakfast in Utah.

Meri was stunned and, of course, saddened by the unexpected loss of her mother.

"One year ago today, my mom left this world and left a hole in my heart," Meri added this weekend, including with her message the following snapshot:

Continued the veteran TLC personality:

"This weekend I spend honoring and remembering her, surrounded by some of my favorite people, in a beautiful space on the Oregon coast.

"This is a good day, a good weekend, and I'm looking forward to my progress and change in the coming year."

What a great attitude, you know?

Meri herself took to Instagram last year to reveal the tragic news, sharing a photo of herself alongside her mother at the time.

"76 years and 17 days was not enough time for the world to feel the beautiful spirit of this beautiful woman.

"This woman whose life mission was to give, to love, to serve. This woman who only knew how to do for others.

"This woman who would drop everything for you. This woman who was strong, resilient, compassionate. This woman who was a safe place to land, no matter where, no matter when.

"This woman, this beautiful woman, my mom."

The Sister Wives star went on to tell her followers how Bonnie had passed away unexpectedly and "way too soon," never divulging her cause of death.

"Mom, I love you beyond the words I can express here, but I know you know that," wrote Brown.

"You are loved, you are missed, and I know you are so happy celebrating on the other side with dad, hugging your daughter and son who left us too soon, reuniting with your parents, and getting to know your dad."

Several days after Bonnie died, Meri buried her parent and continued to pour her heart out online.

"There was so much left undone. So many things she knew that I don't. So many questions unanswered," wrote Meri in this post.

"I don't know how to do this, how to move through the immense grief. This was NOT in my plan, she was supposed to be here so much longer.

"I can only hope that since God had a plan for her, he has one for me as well. Because I feel so lost.

"They say the pain doesn't last forever, that God provides strength to carry the pain and endure the grief. I'm still waiting for that. Because right now I don't feel strong. And I usually am."

Simply heart-shattering stuff.

A year later, though?

While she's understandably still full of sorrow over such a devastating loss?

It's nice to hear that Meri has gained such valuable perspective.