Chris Rock: Will He Press Charges Against Will Smith?

Well, it might not have been the sort of conversation that the Academy had in mind, but for better or worse, the whole world is talking about the Oscars again!

As you've no doubt heard by now, Will Smith stormed the stage and slapped Chris Rock after getting offended at a joke directed at Will's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Maybe "stormed" isn't the right word -- it was sort of a self-righteous saunter.

Whatever the case, Smith assaulted a presenter and then was allowed to take his seat in the front row for the remainder of the show.

Regardless of your feelings about the appropriateness of Rock's joke, there's no denying that a dangerous precedent was set last night.

We guess at future award shows, the edgy humor should be left to physically imposing stars like Dwayne Johnson.

Otherwise, audience members will be hopping on stage left and right in hopes of becoming the next Will Smith!

In case you somehow haven't seen the clip by now, the joke that so infuriated Smith was actually pretty tame -- or it least it was intended to be.

"Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it," Rock said to the Smiths in reference to Jada's shaved head.

(For our younger readers, G.I. Jane was a 1997 film in which a character played by Demi Moore joined the Navy SEALS. Moore shaved her head for the role. It was a whole thing at the time!)

Anyway, despite the fact that he's 53 years old and has lived the most charmed life imaginable, Smith apparently has a very short fuse.

He slapped Rock in the face and then returned to his seat, where he repeatedly screamed, "Leave my wife's name out of your f--king mouth."

Very cool, normal behavior!

Rock would be well within his rights to file assault charges against Smith, but apparently he has declined to do so.

"LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program," reads a statement issued by the Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday night.

"The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report," the statement continues.

"If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report."

So there you have it.

Just as he did on stage, Rock took the high road and passed up the opportunity to humiliate Smith.

We guess that's not surprising, as Smith has been doing a fine job of embarrassing himself.

The man won an Academy Award for best actor last night, and no one is even talking about it because he overshadowed his own achievement with some truly idiotic behavior.

He also overshadowed all the other winners, which is a shame, as three deserving actors all took home their very first Oscars.

Perhaps in the future, Smith can bear in mind that he has all the time and money in the world, which means he has resources that enable him to deal with minor annoyances in his life in much healthier and more productive ways.

Oh, and maybe he should stop using women to justify acts of violence.

It's really not a good look.