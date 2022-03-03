Love Is Blind Season 3: It's a Go! But What Do We Know?!?

Love Is Blind just wrapped up Season 2.

The finale special is expected to drop any day now.

And yet...

It's never too early to talk about Season 3, is there?

To be clear, there WILL be a third season of the Netflix reality show, which follows the journeys of multiple couples who get engaged prior to ever seeing one another's faces.

Viewers then watch these tandems get to know each other and decide after a few weeks whether they want to get married or not.

How... sweet? Romantic? Ridiculous?

However you wish to label the series, just be sure to call is wildly popular as well.

“We are shooting season 2 and three! And we will get those out to you guys as soon as we can!” co-host Vanessa Lachey said all the way back in March 2021.

“We start shooting those in less than a month, and we are just very excited.”

Indeed, Love Is Blind Season 3 had already been cast and filmed. You can go ahead and search for spoilers online.

We cannot yet confirm a premiere date, but Netflix will likely wait to drop these episodes until late 2022 or early 2023.

The premise of the show, though, will almost definitely remain the same:

Couples will date in pods without actually coming face-to-face... with the hope of a legal union at the end.

You can check out our recap of the Love Is Blind Season 2 finale to learn which couples made it down the aisle this most recent time around.

As for any potential twists or turns?

“Every season is totally unique," creator Chris Coelen said in an interview with Metro U.K., adding at the time:

"Season three is a very different being than either season one or season two.

"A lot of times, I think I know what’s going to happen and I certainly have a feeling, but I will tell you that there have been quite a few times where I’ve been completely wrong."

We're sure Coelen can only hope to find a villain as downright awful as Shake Chatterjee, too.

This contestant spent a majority of Season 2 trashing the looks of his fiancee, Deepti Vempati, and then made a point afterward of NOT apologizing.

"I've mentioned earlier that there's certainly things I wanna work on for myself and get better at," Shake said on Instagram this week.

"But one thing I don't feel inclined to do is to pretend I'm sad or sorry about certain things — certain things that were out of my control, certain things that I can't necessarily even speak about."

Concluded the total loser:

"I'm not sorry. I'm not sorry! I think I handled the situation as best as anybody in my situation could.

"You don't have to like me. Only I have to like me, thankfully."

Some days, we're guessing, even Shake has trouble liking himself.