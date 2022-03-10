Audrey Roloff Details Every Single Step of Child Birth. Like, EVERY. SINGLE. ONE.

Welp.

She said she'd tell us at some point, didn't she?

And we can now safely say, without any reservations or qualifications, Audrey Roloff was most certainlyy not lying.

"Born 11.8.21 at 6:32 am 9.1 lbs 21.5 in and born en caul which was wild! I can’t wait to share his birth story with you soon," the former TLC personality wrote three months ago to announce her third child had entered the world.

Over the next few days and weeks, Audrey shared a number of intimate photos from her labor and delivery -- but hadn't really made mention of this dramatic birth story.

Until now, that is.

"This was my first birth outside of the hospital," Audrey wrote to open a FIVE-PART story on her Instagram page this week.

"I had a prior history of fast labors and postpartum hemorrhaging … but we talked a lot with my midwives about this prior and had a great plan in place this time."

Audrey goes on to write approximately 67,000 words on the subject, noting that she went through five days of Braxton Hicks contractions around her due date, which left her "on edge" about her "main concern" of making it to the birth center in time.

She delves deep here, folks.

"My water didn't break with the other kids and I didn't lose my mucus plug until the end of my labors.

"So I was just assuming I would need to be super in tune with my body and discerning to know when it's 'go time,'" she explained.

Eventually, Audrey went into labor after 1 a.m. on November 8, arriving at her birth center and getting ready for her son's arrival hours later.

She gave birth to Radley in a bath tub while holding the hand of husband Jeremy, who was sitting nearby.

"I started pushing at around 6:20 even though it felt more like really intense pressure contractions and not like pushing," she wrotes.

"I didn't have the feeling of the baby coming down like I did with the other kids.

"I had crazy back labor and lots of pressure with no feeling of progress. It was painful, and harder mentally because I felt like I was pushing and not getting anywhere."

At one point via an Instagram Q&A, a fan, who must have read this tale, asked Audrey why she's against "modern medicine," prompting the following reply from Roloff:

“I am not!

"Also I had incredible labor and delivery nurses for both Ember and Bode’s births and LOVED them.

"I just desired a more natural approach to birth and didn’t want any unnecessary medical interventions (more likely in the hospital)."

Back to Audrey's telling of the story, though:

The little one was born en caul, Audrey wrote, which means that his “water never broke and he was born in the amniotic sac."

She added:

“It’s extremely rare — less than 1 in 80,000 births!

"Oh, how I wish I had a good picture to show you... My midwife popped the sac while he was still in the water right after he came out, so when I sat up and turned around so she could pass him to me, he had what looked like a deflated balloon over his head."

Included in her lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday was a video of the moment Radley arrived.

"Radley's entire labor/birth experience was harmonious," Audrey said.

"All the uncontrollable puzzle pieces seemed to just come together. Nothing felt rushed or chaotic.

"That golden hour after birth was pure joy. SO. MUCH. HARMONY. Radley Knight you continue to bring harmony to our home. We love you so much Rad man."

Some out there might judge Audrey's path to parenthood this time around, but she has no regrets.

“It was so calm and peaceful and Jer and I both said ‘This is how it’s supposed to be’ to each other so many times afterward,” Audrey wrote on her Story.

“I still had good experiences at the hospital with my other births and them respecting my desires for no/minimal interventions …

"But I also had a doula there to help advocate for what I wanted so Jer and I could be fully present laboring together.”