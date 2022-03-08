Kanye West Writes Yet Another Weird Poem, This One Claims He's Dead and Gone

Kanye West is at it again.

By which we basically mean the following:

Kanye West has proven yet again that he may be in need of major professional help.

On the heels of a bizarre poem penned by the rapper a few days ago, in which he compared divorce to COVID and other nightmare scenarios, West has now come out with another bizarre poem.

This time around, on the heels of his “Divorce” poem, the artist has released an even bleaker missive titled “Dead."

“No one wanted to tell me I was DEAD/And only people that would talk to me were in my head,” the poem begins.

It goes on to hammer home the point that West is no longer on this planet.

For whatever the heck that is worth; and whatever the heck that means.

“No one wanted to tell me I was DEAD/Only people who loved me visit in their dreams instead," continues the often-misguided superstar.

"They ran through my account like the sign said free bread. But no one wanted to tell me I was DEAD. My kids would dance for me in a home I once led. But kids see ghosts and didn't know I was DEAD."

The conclusion of the poem details how the Yeezy fashion designer realizes his fate.

I found out one day at the newsstand in pergatory [sic] there was a front page article of my murderers [sic] story. I was so surprised at what it said/This info is for the living / And surprise… You’re DEAD.

In his Instagram caption, West described this poem as his "latest creation," and added that he "will not explain this new piece for the explanation destroys the mystery and magic" of it.

It certainly is mysterious, we'll give Kanye that much.

In recent weeks, West has sparked concern and criticism for his attacks on Pete Davidson, the Saturday Night Live star who's dating his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

The effed up artist recently even shared a disturbing claymation video that depicted himself kidnapping and burying Davidson, eventually blowing off the backlash that ensued via a statement that read as follows:

"Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended.

“I feel already compromised that I have to justify my expression after over 20 years of art that I’ve contributed to the planet.

"But I also see the need to make sure we as a species are allowed to still feel anything Men not allowed to cry celebrities not allowed to cry."

West, it's worth noting, released the new poems after a judge declared him and Kardashian legally single, almost exactly one year after Kim filed for divorce from her husband of seven years.

"While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage," Kardashian wrote last month in a recent legal document, adding:

"Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not.

"I ask that the Court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives."