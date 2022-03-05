Kanye West Pens Bizarre Poem, Compares Divorce to Full-Blown COVID

Kanye West is officially single and apparently ready to mingle...

... with his artistic side.

On Friday, two days after a judge granted Kim Kardashian's request to legally end her marriage, the rapper took to Instagram and expressed his feelings on the split.

Via poetry.

The Yeezy designer shared an image on his account that featured the word “divorce” in gigantic red letters against a grey background.

Alhough the post itself had no caption, the image was filled with what appeared to be a poem in tiny, black type.

This pem made it evident that West isn't too psyched about this process or the break-up in general, as he compared his split to “full-blown COVID” and “running through a glass wall."

Prepare yourself for a passage below...

Divorce feels like the first play of the Super Bowl and your ankle roll.

Divorce feels like your kids were snatched from your control/Divorce feels like you’ve been shot and traffic is slow.

Divorce feels like heavy breathing/Divorce feels like grandma never got over that cold/Divorce feels like suffocating/Barely breathing.

Divorce feels like full blown Covid/Like your doctor don't know s**t/Like your walking on glass/Like you're running through a glass wall/Like you're being bullied in a class hall.

Let no one ever say Kanye West isn't... different.

Kardashian-- who shares North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with the West -- filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.

She remained pretty quiet on the subject until recently, as West started trashing her in public as a mom and threatening her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Earlier this week, West released a violent music video in which he buries Davidson alive.

"She's really upset with Kanye that he'd do this. She's completely over all of this and she wants it to stop," a source told People Magazine of this awful footage.

Kim herself has also spoken out on the troubling behavior of her ex over the past several weeks.

She filed a document that urged a judge to expediate her divorce.

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wrote via her Instagram Story in February.

“I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.

Later that same month, Kardashian filed another set of divorce documents. They read in part:

I very much desire to be divorced.

I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and coparenting on social media which has created emotional distress.