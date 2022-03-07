Tori Roloff Shares Most Precious Photo EVER, Possibly Reveals Gender of Third Child

THIS JUST IN:

Tori Roloff may be having a boy this spring!

Then again, she may not be.

The Little People, Big World star posted one of the most precious snapshots you'll ever see on social media this weekend, uploading a photo of herself, her large baby bump and her two kids... in matching ensembles!

"Matching 'till they won't let me anymore!!," the beloved TLC personality wrote of four-year old Jackson and two-year old Lilah.

Here's the thing, though:

Tori added three blue heart emojis to this caption.

Moreover, as you can see above, Jackson and Lilah are both wearing blue shirts.

Because fans are nosy and/or curious, many of them took a look at all this blue and surmised there must be a reason behind such a theme.

Tori and Zach must be welcoming a son, right?!?

And the answer is, sure, maybe, it's possible. It will be either a boy or a girl.

During an Instagram Live Q&A several weeks ago, though, Roloff said “we’re going to be surprised!” in response to a fan question about the gender of her third baby.

So if Tori was being honest and she has no plans on finding out the sex of this next kid, we doubt she was dropping any clues via the color of her latest emojis.

Sorry, readers.

If there's one thing Tori Roloff has been amid this pregnancy, too, it's honest.

"Sometimes I struggle with how I look during pregnancy," the soon-to-be mom of three admitted not too long ago.

Noting her outfit at the time -- a grey sweatshirt and leggings -- she continued as follows:

"This is what I'm wearing to a dinner party because I'm uncomfortable in regular clothes."

Tori reiterated back then that she was "trying to love" herself during her pregnancy, "because our bodies are insane. Right?"

Since going public with this kind of candor, Tori has shared a number of intimate maternity photos, hopefully as a sign that she's feeling a lot better about herself and her figure at the moment.

"This pregnancy has been so much more than I could have ever asked God for," Roloff wrote as a caption to the picture immediately above in February, referring, of course, to the precious bun growing in her oven at the moment.

"I was so nervous this one would be difficult after my super difficult pregnancy with Lilah.

"But it’s been the opposite.

"It’s been actually quite easy (minus the tiredness)."

We were so very happy to read this -- especially after Roloff admitted last year to having had a miscarriage in March and to then having had trouble conceiving.

"We are so excited to share some exciting news with you!" Tori said in November.

"Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift! #zandtpartyoffive #babyroloff3 #storyofzachandtori."

As we said, the amazing news came after Tori endured a huge hardship after losing a daughter named Hannah at not even two months along in her pregnancy.

Explained Tori at the time:

"We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn't wait to share.

"We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier.

"I've honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment," she continued. "I've never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment.

"I had no symptoms of losing [our] sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone.

Continued Tori back then:

"My husband has been my unwavering rock through this whole journey. He has been by my side through it all and I couldn't have done it without him.

"If there is any silver lining here it's the realization of how truly blessed we are.

"We have two happy healthy thriving kids, and I know that's not afforded to everyone. We have two kids who we have to snuggle and love on every day."

She concluded:

"Parents should never know the heartbreak of losing a child.

"I pray that we can all find peace, that our babies are waiting for us in heaven and we will meet one day.

"I post this in hopes that it will touch just one mama and let them know you're not alone."