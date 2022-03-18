Susie Evans Shares Racy Photos, Chokes (?!?!?!?) Clayton Echard in Bed

On The Bachelor Season 26, Clayton Echard ran into trouble after he slept with Gabby in a Fantasy Suite, and also slept with Rachel in a Fantasy Suite.

The Missouri native then told Susie Evans that he was in love with her, while confirming these bedroom activities with her ABC competitors and prompting Evans to react in anger.

She even left the show for a brief period of time.

Shortly thereafter, of course, Clayton convinced her to meet him for a quasi proposal.... which she rejected, only to reach out and reconcile after shooting concluded.

Indeed, it's been quite the journey for these reality stars.

But they've now at least made it clear:

The journey did eventually take them all the way.

In a pair of explicit new photos uploaded to social media, Evans gave followers a glimpse between the sheets with her and Clayton, posting one selfie of the the couple in bed and another...

... of Susie choking Clayton?!?

Yes, apparently.

In a series of TikTok scenes shared by the winning suitor this week, Evans and Echard kiss, share pizzas and dance around wiggling their butts together.

See, folks! They're totally normal, happy and in love!

A day after his girlfriend gave fans this look at his allegedly private fetish, Clayton joked about how fans have reacted to his role as the lead of the franchise.

“‘wE LitErAlLy kNoW nOtHinG AboUt tHiS gUy’ … well now you do,” the former football player Tweeted.

We guess so.

Ever heard the phrase TMI, though, guys?

"In a weird, twisted way it did work out because I ended up with Susie. And I'm happier than I've ever been," Clayton previously told People Magazine of his adventure on The Bachelor, which has earned him prime villain status.

"We needed to take a step back, and when we restarted our relationship, we set down a new foundation," Susie added.

All this said, the couple is aware of all the backlash out there.

They know many viewers think the end of the season was scriped and phony and lame and just hard to believe all around and they just really want your support.

“We’ve talked about it and we know from here on out, like, this is a relationship in the real world where you never know -- anything can happen and we’re aware of that,” Echard told Us Weekly about their reunion.

“We’re gonna give this every chance that we can. We love each other. And as of right now, we’re both very, very happy. But relationships take effort.

"They are hard at times. And so we know that there’s gonna be those moments that lie ahead. There’s never any guarantee in life, but with all that being said, I am incredibly happy to be with her.

"I’m so excited to be able to just go get dinner, to go hiking, do all these things with her, travel.”

Echard says he plans to move in with Evans in Virginia Beach.

“I lived there, I was born there and I moved away for a long time. And I came back to the area a couple years ago and I’m really happy there,” Evans added to Us.

“My work is there, and I had a beautiful life before coming on the show and it’s just great that I get to make an addition to it.

And Clayton before the show, he was ready to uproot and figure out [what’s] next for him and he’s totally on board to come to Virginia Beach.

"So, we’re gonna give it a shot."