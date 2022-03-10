Kailyn Lowry Claps Back at Briana DeJesus' Body Shaming, Flaunts Epic Weight Loss on Instagram!

If you caught the Teen Mom 2 Season 11 premiere on Tuesday, then you know that the feud between Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus is very much alive and well.

In fact, in recent months, the long-simmering tension between the co-stars has boiled over like never before.

The premiere saw Briana reacting to news that Kailyn had filed a lawsuit against her for defamation of character.

The suit stemmed from a claim that DeJesus made on social media alleging that Lowry had been arrested assaulting Chris Lopez.

DeJesus blasted Kail's legal action as an example of white privilege, and she expressed hope that the two of them would be able to settle the matter outside of court.

(That might sound like a challenge to fight, but we're pretty sure Bri just doesn't want to shell out for a lawyer unless it's absolutely necessary.)

It's not the first time that these two have butted heads, and it probably won't be the last.

Reality TV can only tell us part of the story in this case, as both parties are limited in how much they can legally say on camera.

But since no settlement has been reached, it looks like Kail and Bri will eventually come face-to-face in court.

Their trial was supposed to begin in January, but it was recently postponed at the request of Briana’s lawyer Marc Randazza.

Randazza also provided UK tabloid The Sun with transcripts of a surprising exchange between himself and Kail's attorney, Nicole Haff.

The emails did not pertain to the allegations Bri made about Kail.

Rather, they had to do with a "surprise" that Kail received in the mail from Bri.

“The surprise was a treadmill. When read with the message, a reasonable reader would view it as your client calling my client overweight," Haff wrote.

“If your client wants favors from my client, she should stop antagonizing her and perhaps issue an apology for the very statements she made which is the focus of this lawsuit.”

Obviously, that's a pretty low blow from Briana -- and we can't imagine that Kail or her lawyer would lie about something that could be so easily disproven.

Fortunately, Kail took the high road on this one.

Rather than taking to social media to sound off on Bri, she simply posted the photo below and let it do the talking for her.

Lowry is a well-known fitness buff, and while her enemies might take issue with her physique, she's understandably proud of all that she's accomplished in the gym in recent months.

"I hate wearing color but I took the leap. How are we feeling about this top from Athleta?" Lowry inquired of fans in the caption.

Naturally, most of the comments had little to do with the top and everything to do with Kail's physique.

We're sure Kail's recent hard work in the gym was not inspired by the ugly body-shaming that she's been forced to endure.

But even, so having the last laugh while haters stay mad must feel pretty damn good!