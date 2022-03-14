Jinger Duggar Posts Revealing Selfie: Is She Just Messing With Jim Bob?

If you're at all familiar with the Duggar family, then you certainly know about the infamous Duggar dress code.

Like so many of the ridiculous rules that define the Duggars' world, the dress code primarily affects women, who are instructed to dress "modestly" at all times, so as not to awaken sinful desires in the menfolk.

This means floor-length skirts and flowing blouses at virtually all times.

Duggar girls and women have even been known to play sports and engage in other outdoor activities in this attire.

There was a time when it looked as though the daughters of Jim Bob would never be freed from their denim shackles, but an unexpected hero has led them to the land of exposed calves.

When Jinger Duggar married Jeremy Vuolo, she was still abiding by the dress code that was created by her mother and enforced by her father.

After she and Jeremy exchanged vows, however, the situation changed immediately.

Jinger began by wearing pants, which might not seem like a big deal, but it was a symbolic victory over the patriarchal forces that had kept the Duggar sisters down for so long.

From there, Jinger doubled-down and wore shorts, probably taking a few years off her father's life in the process.

These days, Jinger and Jeremy live in LA, where they're clearly enjoying their newfound freedom.

Over the weekend, Jinger shared the above photo during a day of errand-running with her husband.

Now, Jinger has been wearing shorts for several years, but this might be the most revealing photo of her career.

We know it's not much, but by Duggar standards, this is downright racy.

If and when Jim Bob lays eyes on this pic, he's gonna be as distressed as the denim on Jinger's shorts.

The funny thing with a pic like this is that Jinger knows that her father doesn't approve of this sort of content -- but she posts it anyway.

The photo itself is pretty pedestrian, but the way it speaks volumes about Jinger's strained relationship with her parents?

Now that's interesting.

Unlike her older sister Jill, Jinger did not cut ties with her parents several years ago.

In fact, as far as we know, she's still on good terms with Jim Bob and Michelle.

But clearly Jinger is no longer concerned with winning their approval, and clearly, fans love that for her.

The latest pic made it's way to the always-amusing r/DuggarSnark subreddit, where commenters praised Jinger for liberating herself from her overbearing parents and their ridiculous rules.

“Jinger ditching her Stepford wife phase has made her look 10 years younger," one commenter wrote, according to The Sun.

"Look, a Duggar that looks their actual age. It’s a miracle!" another added.

"I think she looks content and peaceful honestly," a third chimed in.

A fourth pointed out that Jinger seems to be holding up well in the wake of a very turbulent time for her family.

"She looks better here than she has for a while," this person wrote.

"I hope she’s doing okay after everything at the trial that came out."

Yes, back in December, Josh Duggar was convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography.

And while it's the first time that he'll face legal consequences, these were not his first sex crimes,.

Josh molested four of his sisters while they were children, a matter that was discussed at some length during his trial.

Needless to say, it could not have been easy for Jinger to relive the horrors of her past through witness testimony.

For years, Josh's parents enabled his abuse and shielded him from prosecution.

Which might be one reason that Jinger has decided to raise her own family far, far away.