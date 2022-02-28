Colton Underwood: Engaged! To Boyfriend Jordan C. Brown!

Colton Underwood has handed out his final rose.

In a figurative, albeit still very romantic, manner of speaking.

The former Bachelor -- who dated his season champion, Cassie Randolph, for a number of years before the pair split and Colton announced he was gay -- is now engaged to his boyfriend of just under a year.

Indeed: Congratulations are in order for Underwood and Jordan C. Brown!

"After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature," Underwood explained to People Magazine on Monday, adidng:

"I couldn't have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship."

Added the reality star:

"I'm extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life. Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible."

Underwood came out a homosexual in April of last year.

"I'm gay," he told host Robin Roberts at the time. "And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it."

Colton had ended his relationship just a few months prior... on controversial fashion.

At one point, Randolph filed for a restraining order against her ex, telling the police that Underwood had stalked her after their break-up and even placed a tracker on her car.

Colton never specifically acknowledged this behavior or these accusations, but did eventually apologize to Cassie after his sexuality announcement.

She dropped the restraining order against her ex in November 2020, with Colton issuing a statement that read as follows:

"The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie's concerns.

"I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith."

Continued Underwood to Roberts in the aforementioned Good Morning America sit-down:

"This year has been a lot for a lot of people and it's probably made a lot of people look themselves in the mirror and figure out who they are and what they've been running from or what they've been putting off in their lives.

"And for me, I've ran from myself for a long time, I've hated myself for a long time."

On Monday, meanwhile, Underwood and Brown -- who went public with their romance in December -- celebrated their engagement news on social media.

"Life is going to be fun with you," Underwood wrote on Instagram.

Added Brown on Instagram, along with a portrait of his fiancé popping a bottle of bubbly:

"The only time in my life I'm ok with wasting a bottle of champagne.

"I love you babe."

Underwood has been the subject of a Netflix documentary, which chronicled his post-show life as the first-ever gay Bachelor, and also wrote a memoir titled First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV.

In regard to Randolph, he told GMA about 10 months ago:

“I loved everything about her, and it’s hard for me to articulate exactly what my emotions were in going through that relationship with her because I obviously had an internal fight going on.

"I would just say that I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. I’m sorry for any pain and emotional stress I caused.

"I wish that it wouldn’t have happened the way that it did. I wish that I had been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else.”

All this time later, though, Underwood is finally content and confident in who he is.

“I’m happy, I’m in love and I’m in a good position,” he told Us Weekly in December 2021, confirming that his family had met Brown and concluding back then:

“Everything as far as that goes has been pretty smooth.

“We’re doing great. We were friends for a really long time before we started dating so I kind of feel like that helped us out just in so many different ways. So we just have a lot of fun together.

"He’s like my best friend.”