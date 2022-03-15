Family of Bob Saget Granted Injunction, Blocks Release of Medical Examiner's Report

On January 9 of this year, the world lost a beloved actor and comedian.

Bob Saget's autopsy report already shared the serious head injury and COVID-19 diagnosis that came before his passing.

Investigators were even able to piece together his final hours based upon evidence recovered from the hotel.

However, other records related to his sudden death will not be released -- ever.

On Monday, March 14, Ninth Judicial Circuit Judge Vincent Chiu granted a permanent injunction to the family of the late Bob Saget.

This court order blocks the release of records pertaining to his sudden death.

The news comes just over two months after his tragic passing, and nearly a month since the family took the matter to court.

Last month, widow Kelly Rizzo along with Saget's three daughters, Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer -- filed a suit.

They sued Orange County Sheriff John Mina alongside the District Nine office of the medical examiner.

Their goal was to prevent the relase of further documentation about his passing. They have gotten their wish.

The Saget family's attorney, Brian Bieber, released a statement following the courtroom victory.

"The entire Saget family is grateful that the judge granted their request for an injunction," the statement began.

Bieber's statement emphasized that they sought the injunction "to preserve Bob's dignity."

This ruling, the statement says, preserves Saget's dignity "as well as their privacy rights."

Bieber emphasized that this is important "especially after suffering this unexpected and tragic loss."

As much as the outpouring of love and support has meant to the family, the ongoing discussion of his passing is extremely painful.

"We are pleased this issue has been resolved," Bieber's statement said on behalf of the Saget family.

"And," the attorney added, "the healing process can continue to move forward."

The statement concluded: "All of the prayers and well wishes continuously extended to the family are beyond appreciated."

It is perhaps human nature to be curious about tragedies, and even to be "suspicious" when people want to keep information private.

Too often, even the best-intentioned people ask themselves if they have nothing to hide, why act like this?

But the fact of the matter is that people have a moral (and, to a degree, legal) right to privacy -- even public figures and their relatives.

Is it possible that Bob Saget's loved ones have something specific that they don't want the world to know?

Perhaps the beloved comedian's death was undignified in some way that has not yet been released to the public. Perhaps there was something else.

We don't know, and we won't know -- and as nosy as so many of us are by nature, it's okay for that to remain private.

Many of us have been with loved ones during their final weeks, days, and hours. But during this pandemic, many have been unable to be with loved ones as they have passed.

There is an old piece of wisdom -- comforting advice, really -- reminding people that it's sometimes better to remember someone as who they were in life.

Bob Saget would likely prefer to be remembered for how he lived, not for the details of his death. His family certainly wishes that, and understandably so.