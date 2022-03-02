Real Housewives of New Jersey Fans to Bravo: Fire Teresa Giudice... NOW!

In one, simple and very damning word?

YAWN.

This sums up the reaction many Bravo viewers are having these days every time they see Teresa Giudice on screen, as a movement has built up on social media to get the veteran personality fired from The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Giudice, of course, has been a mainstay on the cable network since 2009.

She even remained a central cast member after going to prison for several months due to her admitted role in a bankruptcy fraud scheme

Following last week's blow-up, however, in which Giudice stormed away from the show's set because she was angry over the way her castmates talked about her fiance, Luis Ruelas, many fans are now sick of Teresa's antics.

They think she's desperate for attention.

For those who missed it:

Margaret Josephs talked $hit about Ruelas last Tuesday night, claiming he's done some "illegal things," while Joe Benigno said of Teresa's alleged soulmate:

"Sometimes when there's that much smoke, there's gotta be some fire."

Giudice flipped out when she learned of such reckless speculation.

"Luis did not sign up for this, to be antagonized, to be questioned," she fumed at a producer, adding:

"I'm in the public eye, not Luis. He's the love of my life, I want to protect him."

As she stormed out of the Jersey Shore house in which her supposed pals were staying, Giudice added of her fellow Housewives:

"They're not happy for us, they wanna sabotage us. I'm leaving! Swear to god, you guys are the devil."

Exciting, right? Dramatic, no?!?

Well, no, many critics are now saying.

Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider were guests this past Sunday evening on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Asked by the host who they thought should be "demoted" in the Real Housewives franchise, the duo name Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona singer ... and Teresa Giudice.

Cohen referred to these selections as "a hot take," but it seems several fans echo the sentiment.

"Honestly can’t wait for Teresa to leave because then she’ll have to fake another storyline instead of using her," wrote on Reddit user, while another agreed as follows:

"Can we seriously get rid of Teresa and give us back Dina and Caroline #RHONJ."

A third person chimed in with: "Fire Tre and give @DoloresCatania a raise. I am SO tired of @teresa_Giudice."

Almost exactly one year ago, speculation ran rampant that Bravo would, indeed, fire Giudice.

“She’s being watched by the network and needed a story to stir the pot," a source told Page Six back then, adding:

"[She’s] too expensive and they can filter through different women. She’s desperately trying to stay relevant."

Back then, insiders claimed that Teresa simply invented rumors of Jackie Goldschneider's husband cheating on Giudice's co-star, doing so in order to drum up interest in herself and the program.

"Teresa is the highest paid Housewife," Page Six wrote in February 2021.

"If they get rid of her, it’s because they pay her too much and her act is no longer worth it, but she’s been a franchise favorite forever."

As you can see above, this may no longer be the case.

What can Giudice do to turn things around?

Let's just say that if she and Ruelas set a wedding date in the near future and agree to have Bravo cameras present at the ceremony...

... you'll know why.