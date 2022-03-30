Kourtney Kardashian Hides Stomach in Latest Selfie, Prompts New Round of Pregnancy Rumors

Kourtney Kardashian might be pregnant with her fourth child.

Then again, it's worth noting, she might not be.

The reality star was featured in a couple of photos this week that got people talkiing and wondering, first showing up on the red carpet alongside fiance Travis Barket at the Vanity Fair Oscars party

The pair looked smitten as always:

They also looked secretive, according to some observers.

And horny.

In one snapshot from Kardashian and Barker's appearance, the musican grabs himself a handful of his lover's rear end, cleary unable to keep his hands off Kourtney, even in such a public setting.

Also notable?

Kardashian has her stomach turned away from the cameras.

To those who continue to speculate over the status of Kourtney's womb, this was a clear sign that she's hiding a baby bump.

"I see a lil bump," one person even wrote on Reddit, while another stated simply: "Was looking for this comment, because yeah, she looks pregnant."

The problem, however, is that these curious and/or nosy social media users didn't keep scrolling through these recent party pictures of Kourtney and Travis.

Because another image from the same event depicted Kourtney standing and looking straight ahead -- no baby bump in sight.

Sorry, folks!

Elsewhere, meanwhile, the 42-year old snapped a selfie, uploaded and wrotea as a caption: "Why we break out in certain areas," sharing a link to an article on the topic on her lifestyle website, Poosh.

Naturally, in response, some individuals remarked on Kourtney's supposed weight gain and said it means she must be expecting.

"It was her IVF treatment that caused her to put on weight," a comment reads.

Is it rude and inappropriate to constantly spread rumors about someone possibly being pregnant? Yes.

The thing here is that Kourtney and Travis have openly said they want to conceive.

"Travis and I want to have a baby," Kourtney said in the first extended trailer for TThe Kardashians, which premieres on Huly on April 14.

In another clip released earlier this month, Kourtney admitted that the effects of IVF appeared to be putting her into menopause.

“Travis and I want to have a baby, and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF," she says in this footage to mother Kris, adding:

"Like, it hasn’t been the most amazing experience. Every single person on social media is always like ‘Kourtney’s pregnant, Kourtney’s pregnant, Kourtney’s gained so much weight.'"

Indeed, that's what just happened.

"It’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re actually going through," Kardashian will add on her family's upcoming series.

"The medication they’re giving me, they put me into menopause. Literally into menopause."

Still, a baby does seem to be in the plans for Kardashian and Barker. Hence, all the sex they keep having.

How does the father of Kourtney's three current kids feel about this possibility?

"Kourtney and Travis want to have a child of their own together," a source recently told Entertainment Tonight.

"It’s very important – and exciting -- to them. Scott doesn't like the idea of Kourtney and Travis growing their family, but the rest of the family is very supportive."