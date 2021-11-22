Audrey Roloff Admits to Complete Exhaustion, "Boob Issues" in Wake of 3rd Baby

Once again, Audrey Roloff is here to keep things real.

The former Little People, Big World star welcomed her third baby into the world, announcing the arrival of son Radley on Instagram as follows:

Born 11.8.21 at 6:32 am 9.1 lbs 21.5 in and born en caul which was wild! I can’t wait to share his birth story with you soon!

We are so grateful to God for answering so many specific prayers in regards to this labor and delivery.

Both Audrey and husband Jeremy have since shared a multitude of newborn photos, including the snapshot directly above, which Audrey says is the first to feature the parents and all three of their kids:

Radley, Ember and Bode.

In the wake of her third delivery, Audrey has also shared her joy and gratitude with followers.

But she hasn't shied away from some raw and honest truth about what life is like for a woman after giving birth, either.

Detailing how her breast milk comes in like "molasses," and how it's done that for all her children, Roloff previously wrote:

"I have gotten severe engorgement with all three kids within 24 hours of them being born.

"And I’ve struggled a lot with reoccurring mastitis postpartum. I’m doing all my things to fight it off, but I appreciate prayers too."

Audrey, of course, did make a point to say that Radley made all the "after-birth pains worth it."

Roloff has even posted intimate photos of her water birth, taking fans way behind the scenes of what it was like to bring her third child into the universe.

And now that she has?

Now that she's two weeks postpartum?

Audrey is slowly and carefully attempting to return to so-called normal.

"Last night I put on something other than my [pajamas] for the first time and went to a short dinner with some friends," she wrote as the caption to a mirror selfie.

"I look better than I feel here... as much as my physical body said don't go I knew it would be good for my mental and emotional health.

"So despite my feeling physically exhausted and sleep deprived, still wearing a giant pad under my dress, and no bra because of my boob issues... I went.

"And I'm so glad I did."

Just a few days ago, Audrey sent a similar sort of message to new mothers everywhere.

"I wish all you postpartum mamas out there could read my DM's right now literally thousands of you guys expressing your postpardum hurts and the hard that is this season," she wrote over a precious snapshot of Radley, adding:

"We are not alone. Whether it's your physical body like its been for me or your mental state like it is for so many others.

"We need to be honest with ourselves and each other and give ourselves more grace for this season."