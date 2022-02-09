Thomas Markle Jr.: Meghan Will Dump Prince Harry Just Like She Dumped Her First Husband!

Folks, we regret to inform you that the Markle family is at it again.

Yes, Meghan's desperate, scheming relatives have made quite a name for themselves in the years since she married Prince Harry.

But despite their horrendous global reputation, it seems that the Duchess' father and siblings will not be letting up in their efforts to cash in on her name.

In fact, at least one of them seems to be putting in more "work" than ever.

As we reported back in October, Meghan's brother, Thomas Markle Jr. is appearing on the Australian version of Celebrity Big Brother.

Now, obviously, Australian TV producers would have zero interest in Thomas if it weren't for his famous sister, and he's probably well aware of this.

So he's happy to give the people what they want by going on camera and spewing nonsensical BS about Meghan.

And the folks behind the scenes at Australian Big Brother are really getting their money's worth out of Tommy.

"That's the big thing now, what happened to her?" Thomas said to his castmates in a scene that aired this week.

"No one can figure it out. Money changed her I guess and fame went to her head really bad."

From there, Thomas launched into an assessment of Meghan's first marriage, to television producer Trevor Engelson.

"Trevor took care of her, she was adored by him, and she walked all over him and dumped him. That fast," Thomas recalled.

He then informed his co-stars that Meghan sent her ex-husband her wedding ring in the mail, which Thomas described as a "cold" gesture.

Hey, it's better than just keeping it, right?

That was probably an expensive ring!

Anyway, Thomas has been working this grift a few years now, and he knows trash talk about Meghan's past isn't gonna hold an audience's attention for very long.

And so, it wasn't long before Thomas moved on to the topic of Meg's current marriage.

"But, you know, Harry's next. Harry's on the chopping board next," he opined.

"The only difference between now and then is in all the photos prior to that, he had a smile on his face. All the ones after, he doesn't."

Yes, Tom shares Piers Morgan's idiotic belief that Meghan is making Harry miserable and not, ya know, his family or the British media, both of which have been openly hostile to him for the better part of a decade now.

Now, we're of the belief that Harry isn't miserable at all.

Dude is, after all, a millionaire with a beautiful family enjoying life in one of the most gorgeous parts of Southern California.

So it's funny that folks like Thomas Jr. -- and the other members of Meghan's birth family -- have to constantly sell this lie that Meghan sows misery everywhere she goes.

We suppose letting go of that myth would mean exposing themselves as a bunch of jealous haters.

And if the world sees them for what they are, then the family business -- i.e., professionally trash-talking the only person they know who's doing anything worthwhile with her life -- would swiftly come tumbling down!