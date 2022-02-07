Kanye West Claims He Never Tried to Have Kim Kardashian Assassinated

Kanye West is denying reports that he hired a hitman to murder his famous estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

Yup.

It's safe to say things have turned pretty ugly between the former spouses, who are also parents to a quartet of children who will someday grow up and read all about the things their parents once said about each other.

It's pretty sad, when you stop and think about it.

“YESTERDAY KIM ACCUSED ME OF PUTTING A HIT OUT ON HER,” the 44-year old rapper claimed via Instagram on Sunday, February 6, alongside an iPhone screenshot in which he sent an unnamed recipient a message that read:

“Send me Kim’s number."

West tagged Kardashian in this post, which he has since deleted

No one seems to have any clue what West is referring to here, but that didn't prevent the artist from rambling on as follows:

“SO LET ME GET THIS STRAIGHT I BEG TO GO TO MY DAUGHTERS PARTY AND IM ACCUSED OF BEING ON DRUGS.

THEN I GO PLAY WITH MY SON AND I TAKE MY AKIRA GRAPHIC NOVELS AND IM ACCUSED OF STEALING.

"NOW IM BEING ACCUSED OF PUTTING A HIT ON HER.”

There's a great deal to unpack there.

Last month, West claimed he wasn't invited to North's fourth birthday party, an allegation he made after also claiming that Kim wasn't permitting her former spouse from seeing his kids at all.

According to an E! News source, this isn't technically true.

Kim simply doesn't want Kanye showing up unannounced at her home and, yes, a security guard barred his entrance a few weeks ago.

As for the whole being-on-drugs claim? The whole taking-out-a-hit thing?

It's unclear what the heck West is talking about here.

"THESE IDEAS CAN ACTUALLY GET SOMEONE LOCKED UP THEY PLAY LIKE THAT WITH BLACK MENS LIVES [whether] ITS GETTING THEM FREE OR GETTING THEM LOCKED UP," added West in his weekend rant.

"IM NOT PLAYING ABOUT MY BLACK CHILDREN ANYMORE."

Prior to going public with these strange claims, Kanye attempted to drag his ex in other embarrassing ways.

He said there's a second Kim-Ray J sex tape, for example.

And he also spread the rumor that Kardashian's boyfriend, Pete Davidson, has AIDS.

Finally sick of the lies spewed by her estranged husband, in particular when Kanye took issue with North being on TikTok, Kim issued her own statement a few days ago.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” the reality TV star wrote on Instagram

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision.

"Because it brings her happiness.

"Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

Kardashian concluded her takedown thusly:

From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship.

It is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.

I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately.

Hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.