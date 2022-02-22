Simon Leviev Claims He's Not the Tinder Swindler: I Just Wanted to Meet Girls!

If you've logged in to Netflix at all in recent weeks, then you've at least seen a trailer for the controversial documentary The Tinder Swindler.

Currently one of the streaming giant's most popular offerings, the film tells the tale of Simon Leviev, a 31-year-old Israeli man who allegedly matched with women on Tinder for the purpose of conning them out of their cash.

The doc alleges that Leviev used an elaborate system of lies and false promises to swindle more than $10 million from his unsuspecting victims.

If you haven't watched the film then it's easy to blame the victims for being so easily taken in by someone they barely know.

But if you're one of the 50 million people who has watched the documentary, then you know that Leviev is very good at what he (allegedly) does.

Claiming to be the son of Russian-Israeli diamond mogul Lev Leviev, Simon tricked numerous women into lending him money, which he promised to repay with interest.

It's a technique that's familiar to anyone who watched the Netflix series Inventing Anna, or who received an email from a Nigerian prince back in the days when that con was still common.

According to the film, Leviev never repaid his victims, and would instead use their money to lure additional marks with gifts, dinners, and exotic vacations aboard private jets.

Most folks in Leviev's situation would probably lie low and wait for the negative publicity to blow over.

But he's taking a very different tack, granting interviews and planning a to launch career in entertainment on the strength of his newfound popularity.

"I am not the 'Tinder Swindler,'" Leviev told Entertainment Tonight during one such interview.

"I was just a single guy that wanted to meet girls on Tinder," he continued.

"They present it as a documentary but in truth, it's like a complete[ly] made-up movie."

But while Leviev may not be happy with the way he's portrayed in the film, it appears that he's quite happy with the fame it's afforded him.

He recently signed with talent agent Gina Rodriguez with the goal of launching podcast, hosting a dating show, and writing a book.

"I was intrigued with the Netflix story. I saw the world's greatest salesman," Rodriguez told ET.

"It left me with a lot of unanswered questions and was very biased," she continued.

"I believe there are two sides to every story and everyone should have the chance to tell their side of the story."

It seems unlikely that Leviev will be hosting a Bachelor knock-off anytime soon, but we suppose he's doing the right thing by striking while the iron's hot.

After all, the meme turnover rate is faster than ever these days, and in a few months' time, Leviev will likely be forgotten in favor of Twitter's newest obsession -- unless, of course, he figures out a way to parlay his current cache into lasting fame.

It's a feat that's been accomplished before folks like the so-called "Cash Me Outside" Girl Danielle Bregoli.

And if anyone has the charisma to pull it off, it just might be Leviev.