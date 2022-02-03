Rudy Giuliani Revealed as Masked Singer Contestant, Judges Storm Away in Protest

Attention, The Masked Singer viewers:

Stop reading now if you don't want to be SPOILED about a controversial contestant who will reportedly take the stage next month on this Fox singing competition.

According to Deadline, the Season 7 premiere was taped a few days ago -- and the outlet has confirmed that the mystery artist set to be revealed on this installment will be none other than Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani, of course, is the former Mayor of New York City.

He was widely hailed as a strong, calming and helpful presence back when he served in this capacity during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

More recently, however, Giuliani has become far better known for being not just a Donald Trump supporter... but a Donald Trump enabler.

He has spouted an endless array of lies about the 2020 Presidential election, claiming (unproven) cases of fraud and manipulation, while allegedly working around that time to overturn the democratic process.

In response to discovering Giuliani as The Masked Singer at the aforementioned taping, Deadline reports that judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke quickly left the stage in protest.

Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger apparently remained on stage after the reveal, talking with Giuliani, while their colleagues did eventually return.

We can't say for certain at the moment just what costume Giuliani wore or what his swan song was as a contestant.

However, the theme of the new season is “The Good, The Bad and The Cuddly”; one's political affiliation might determine into which category one thinks Giuliani belongs.

The Masked Singer also faced criticism back when another controversial Republican politician, Sarah Palin, was unveiled as The Bear.

Many viewers were aghast that producers would give the dangerously naive former Vice Presidential candidate this sort of platform, similar to how many readers right now many be shocked that Fox is actively working in any way to rehabilitate the reputation of Giuliani.

Unlike Palin, however, Giuliani doesn't simply hold polarizing views.

He actually attempted to overthrow the results of an election.

You may also recall that Dancing with the Stars hired Sean Spicer as a contestant in 2019.

The former White House Press Secretary under President Trump seemingly lied on numerous occasions to the American people.

In response to his casting, then-host Tom Bergeron expressed his anger and disappointment.

The beloved television personality when then fired just about a year later. We doubt that was a coincidence.