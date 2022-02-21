Queen Elizabeth II Tests Positive For Covid; An Anxious World Awaits Further News

Frightening news out of the UK today, as the world's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Buckingham Palace announced the diagnosis, revealing that the Queen is suffering from “mild cold-like symptoms” and will continue with “light duties.”

Elizabeth has been fully vaccinated since early 2021.

Palace officials assured the public that the Queen has also received a booster shot and is expected to make a full recovery.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” read their statement.

News of the Queen's diagnosis comes less than two weeks after Prince Charles tested positive for the virus for the second time.

Charles' wife, Camilla Parker Bowles also tested positive this week.

The Queen's test result was announced on the heels of the UK's lifting of Covid restrictions and mask mandates.

The timing couldn't be worse for Boris Johnson's government, who only recently attempted to convince Britons that it would be necessary to find a safe way to "live with Covid" as a nation.

"Gee, somebody didn't get the #Queen the message that #Covid is over because that's why the restrictions are being lowered. Right? Right? #BackBorisJohnson out the door..." writer and critic Bonnie Greer tweeted this week, according to Newsweek.

"If the Queen, one of the most protected citizens in U.K., has covid doesn't it show endless restrictions don't stop omicron," Daily Mail columnist Andrew Pierce added.

"I wish the Queen swift recovery & I hope the 'light duties' means she's self isolating to avoid worse symptoms & transmission," author and activist Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu tweeted.

"The mess that is Boris Johnson policy on zero Covid restrictions will put the elderly & vulnerable like the Queen more at risk," she added.

Despite concerns expressed by members of the press, however, it's been business as usual for the royals.

The Windsor clan's "never complain, never explain" motto has guided them through all manner of public crisis in the past, and now, it seems that it will lead them through a brush with Covid.

The same day that she tested positive, the Queen issued a statement congratulating British athletes on their performances at the Olympics.

"I send my warmest congratulations to the Team GB Women's Curling team on your outstanding performance in winning the Gold Medal at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, following the Silver Medal achieved by the Men's Curling team yesterday," the statement read.

Many are citing the statement as evidence that the 95-year-old sovereign is holding up well despite her frightening diagnosis.

Others have pointed out, however, that a boilerplate congratulatory statement from the Palace probably required very little effort on the Queen's part.

This latest turbulence comes just days after Prince Andrew settled a sexual assault lawsuit filed in America by Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was victimized by the prince after being forced into sexual slavery by Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew reportedly paid the $13.5 million settlement with money borrowed from the Queen.

Palace officials have promised to update the public on Elizabeth's condition as necessary.

We'll keep you posted as more information becomes available.

Our thoughts go out to the Queen and her family during this difficult time.