Lindsey Pearlman: Actress Left Two Notes and Warned Husband of Suicide, Report States

We have a tragic update on the life and death of Lindsey Pearlman.

As previously reported, the actress (best known for roles on such hit shows as American Housewife, General Hospital and Empire) was found dead this past Friday... five days after she was reported missing.

Pearlman was only 43 years old.

"UPDATE: I'm deeply sad to report that they have found Lindsey, and it was too late," wrote Lindsey's cousin, Savannah, on social media late last week, adding at the time:

"I have no other information about the location or circumstance. Lindsey was a fierce animal advocate and a talented actress.

"Please consider a donation to @SanteDOr in her honor."

At the time, no cause of death was announced to the public.

On Monday, meanwhile, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed it had completed Pearlman's autopsy -- although the case was then deferred pending further investigation.

According to TMZ, however, Lindsey called her husband, Vance Smith, the day before her body was discovered, telling him she was intent on ending her life.

Smith immediately contacted the police in a desperate effort to track down his wife.

However, this insider tells TMZ that Smith never saw Pearlman alive again.

The report continues, alleging that Pearlman late drove to the base of Runyon Canyon in Hollywood ... and swallowed enough pills to fatally overdose.

A hiker came upon her car last Friday, saw her body inside and called the authorities.

The actress also reportedly left a suicide note both at her home and also in her vehicle, telling whomever found her corpse to call 911.

From there, investigators learned Pearlman suffered from bouts of depression over the years, something her cousin hinted at on Friday by posting the phone number of the National Suicide Hotline on social media and writing:

"Please know that you are never truly alone."

Pearlman had been missing since February 13 and was last seen in Los Angeles around 9 p.m. local time, according to friends and family.

"The police found Lindsey. She's gone," Smith added on Friday afternoon, adding: "I'm broken."

Elsewhere, the actress' rep, Michael Chiaverini, released a statement following the discovery of his client's body. It read as follows:

"We are deeply saddened by Lindsey Pearlman's passing today. The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time while they process and grieve."

Pearlman's other notable small screen credits included roles on Selena: The Series on Netflix... The Ms. Pat Show on BET+... Sneaky Pete on Amazon Prime... and Vicious on Urbanflix.

"I'm deeply saddened & stunned to share that she was found deceased," Dynasty star Elaine Hendrix Tweeted over the weekend.

"Pls send her friends & family love."