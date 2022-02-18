Lindsey Pearlman, General Hospital Actress, Found Dead After 5-Day Search

Lindsey Pearlman, a veteran actress who appeared on such hit shows as American Housewife and General Hospital, was found dead on Friday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

She was 43 years old.

The horrible news was broken five days after the star was reported missing.

"UPDATE: I'm deeply sad to report that they have found Lindsey, and it was too late," wrote Lindsey's cousin, Savannah, on social media this afternoon, adding at the time:

"I have no other information about the location or circumstance. Lindsey was a fierce animal advocate and a talented actress.

"Please consider a donation to @SanteDOr in her honor."

No cause of death has been announced.

Based on a missing persons alert previously issued by authorities, Pearlman was last seen on February 13 around noon local time near the Thai Town neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Police said in the alert that she "failed to return home," prompting concern from her family members and friends after no one had heard from her in awhile.

Her body was eventually discovered near Hollywood Boulevard, about five miles from the last time anyone saw her alive.

Over the course of a successful career, Lindsey held roles on General Hospital and Chicago Justice.

Her acting credits also included stints on Empire, Sneaky Pete, American Housewife, Selena: The Series and The Purge anthology series.

Most recently, she appeared on BET+'s The Ms. Pat Show and Urbanflix's Vicious in recurring roles.

The Los Angeles Police Department, meanwhile, released a statement of its own on Friday. It reads:

"Today around 8:30 a.m., Hollywood Area officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue.

"The L.A. County Coroner’s Office has since confirmed the individual to be Lindsey Erin Pearlman. The cause of death will be determined by the coroner."

On her official website, Lindsey was described as an "accomplished commercial actor" who graduated from the Second City Conservatory program and received improv training at Upright Citizens Brigade.

While working in the Windy City, she appeared in theater productions of The Mousetrap, Trevor and Never the Bridesmaid, which earned her a Joseph Jefferson Award for Outstanding Actress in a Principal Role.

"Lindsey loves 90's R&B," her bio reads. "She is an activist for animals and humans. Her bat mitzvah bash is still the standard to which she holds all parties."

May Lindsey Pearlman rest in peace.