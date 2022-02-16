Lamar Odom: I WILL Win Khloe Kardashian Back!

Khloe Kardashian's love life has been a source of encdless drama in recent weeks.

Of course, there's really nothing new about that.

The nature of Khloe's romantic headaches might change from one month to next, but they never really go away.

And for the past several years, most of her heartbreak has been dealt out by two big ballers who should probably sort put their personal demons before they enter any future relationships.

We're talking, of course, about Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson.

Most of the recent drama has been coming from Tristan who was recently sued for paterniry by Maralee Nichols, a Houston-based personal trainer who revealed that Thompson got her pregnant while he was still dating Khloe.

But this week, it seems that Tristan handed the baton to Lamar, who's currently making things awkward for Khloe pretty much every time he's on screen on the current season of Celebrity Big Brother.

Things started innocently enough with Lamar proclaiming that he just wants to hug Khloe.

Of course, his declarations of undying affection escalated from there, and these days, Lamar is basically using the show as a platform to try and win Khloe back.

“I didn’t treat that good woman right,” Odom confessed to his housemates on this week's episode.

“I’m going to try my damndest [to reconnect with her].”

Asked what he would do if Khloe consented to spend an evening with him, Lamar did his best to provide an answer that wouldn't totally freak his ex out.

“I would just probably want to take her to dinner. It will be a blessing just to be in her presence. Just to tell her I’m sorry and what a fool I was,” he said.

“She has the right to never ever want to see me again for the things I put her through, but time moves on and people change.”

Lamar's bad behavior was rampant during his marriage to Khloe, ranging from infidelity to hard drug use.

He clearly feels remorse for his actions, but it seems unlikely that his ex will be willing to give him another chance anytime soon.

“When I married Khloe, there were so many things that I did wrong when it came to that relationship,” Odom said during a confessional that aired on Monday's epiosde.

“If I could take it back, of course, I would take it back.

“It was never my intention to hurt her,” he added.

“But my mind and my head wasn’t in the right place. I wasn’t taking care of myself.”

Odom proceeded to pace the house all night, confessing that his memories of Khloe often keep him awake.

“Sometimes it’s hard for me to sleep at night thinking about her," the former NBA star confessed.

Khloe has been on Lamar's mind since his first appearance on the show, when he confessed that he “miss[ed] her so much” and “hoping that my ex-wife was in here. I wanted to see her so bad.”

We know that heartbreak can do strange things to a person's mind.

But if Lamar thought Khloe's career had sunk low enough for her to leave her daughter at home and check into the Celebrity Big Brother house, then he truly has lost the plot.