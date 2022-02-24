Simon Cowell Pays Tribute to Jane "Nightbirde" Marczewski in Wake of Singer's Death

Simon Cowell has shared a social media message he really wishes he never had to share.

Days after Jane Marczewski -- a former America's Got Talent contestant who went by the name "Nightbirde" on stage -- passed away from cancer, the ex-panelist has broken his silence on the tragedy.

"Heart breaking news to hear about @_nightbirde, she was an extraordinary person, so brave, so talented," Tweeted Cowell.

He added;

"She made a huge impact on AGT and the world. Her determination to fight this terrible illness was remarkable. Rest in peace, Jane. I am sending my love to her family."

Marczewski blew judges far away with her debut on the NBC competition in June 2021.

Her performance of an original song at the time earned the aspiring artist both a golden buzzer and an emotional reaction from Cowell, who simply could not stop gushing over Nightbirde.

“We, her family, are devastated by her passing and unimaginable loss,” a statement from her family read shortly after the sad news went viral

“Those who knew her enjoyed her larger-than-life personality and sense of humor. She had a witty joke for every occasion — even if the joke was on her.”

Marczewski's faith kept her strong during her four-year long battle with breast cancer, her loved ones added.

“Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she gave to so many through her music and the strength she found in Jesus,” they wrote. “We thank everyone for their messages of love and support.”

Prior to launching into her original song on stage, Marczewski explained on air last summer that her cancer had spread to her "lungs, spine and liver," telling viewers:

"I have a two percent chance of survival, but two percent is not zero percent. Two percent is something, and I wish people knew how amazing it is."

She also said back then it was "important" to her that people knew she was "so much more than the bad things that happened to me."

Last September, meanwhile, after being forced to drop out of the show due to her illness, Marczewski opened up about having to step down from the competition due to her health "taking a turn for the worse," elaborating as just before the finale aired:

"It's so hard for me to not be on the @agt stage for the finals this week.

"I bet you never saw someone win so hard and lose so hard at the same time.

"This isn't how the story was supposed to go."

Cowell's tribute to Marczewski comes a day after America's Got Talent came out with a statement to honoring the singer. It read:

“Your voice, your story, and your message touched millions. Nightbirde will always be a member of the AGT family. Rest In Peace, Jane.”

Elsewhere, the competition's stars, including Cowell's fellow judge Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews, also posted individual tributes to Marczewski on social media.

"We are saddened to learn about @_nightbirde's Passing. Our Condolences goes to her Closest Family & Friends in such of This difficult time. We Love you, Nightbirde," Crews wrote alongside a photo of the artist on Instagram.

"Rest in power @_nightbirde. We lost a shining star today," Vergara wrote in her Instagram stories.

"You were a true inspiration to all."

Jane "Nightbirde" Marczewski was only 31 years old.