Kelly Rizzo Remembers Bob Saget on One-Month Anniversary of His Shocking Death

A month later, the pain remains.

But Kelly Rizzo is also allowingg herself a few moments to smile.

The widow of Bob Saget, Rizzo paid tribute to the beloved actor on Wednesday night by sharing a video summary of some of the couple's most enjoyable meals together.

“One month without this incredible man. Bob truly lived life to its fullest,” Rizzo wrote as part of this post.

“He had so many hardships over the years that he would always tell me ‘look, life is hard, we need to enjoy it as much as possible.’

"And one of the best ways we did that together was sharing and exploring amazing food around the world.”

The 42-year old's video montage of her and Saget dining in different spots around the world was set to “Fountain of Sorrow” by Jackson Browne.

“He was never shy about ordering, and he would even tell you to get everything on the menu that you wanted because he also wanted to see you enjoy everything to the fullest,” Rizzo continued.

"Experiencing simple pleasures in life like that brought him so much joy.

"I can’t even put into words how much I will miss this.”

Saget died in his Orlando, Florida hotel room on January 9, just a few hours after performing a stand-up comedy routine in Jacksonville.

It just came out on Wednesday that he passed away from a brain bleed after suffering a head injury of some kind.

Authorities have been unable to confirm the manner in which Saget struck his head, but he apparently went to sleep, under the assumption that he was fine... and then never woke up.

Just so very tragic all around.

"The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma," the Saget family said yesterday.

"They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep.

"No drugs or alcohol were involved."

Saget is survived by Rizzo and his three daughters -- Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29 -- whom she shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

"Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities' investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us," the star's relatives added.

"As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all:

"To be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter."

Not long after Saget passed away, Rizzo issued her first statement on the tragedy.

“My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything,” the comedian’s widow said at the time.

“I am so completely shattered and in disbelief.

"I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers.”

Concluded Rizzo back then, writing about the Full House alum:

I'm trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH.

I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we'd ever been and change each other's lives forever.

We loved each other so damn much and told each other 500 times every day. Constantly. I know how much he loved me until the very last moment and he knew the same.

I'm so grateful for that.