Bob Saget: Cause of Death Revealed, Shocking

One month after the tragic and unexpected event, we now know what caused Bob Saget's death.

"The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma," the comedian's family said in a statement late Wednesday.

"They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep.

"No drugs or alcohol were involved."

According to TMZ, there was a significant bruise on the back of Saget's head upon examination. There's no way of knowing exactly how it got there.

But the actor seemingly didn't think much of the wound... went to sleep after being inflicted with the injury... and never woke up due to a brain bleed.

Saget's family added last night that they've been "overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob's fans" in the weeks since his passing.

They added that the support has "been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful."

Back on January 9, authorities responded to the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, where they found Saget dead inside his room.

At the time, the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed that detectives found no sign of foul play or drug use in the case.

It was believed, however, that Saget had suffered a heart attack.

Just one day prior to his death, the Full House alum appeared onstage at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida as part of his stand-up comedy tour.

"I loved tonight's show @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville," Saget wrote in his final Instagram post.

"Really nice audience. Lots of positivity. Happened last night in Orlando last night at the Hard Rock Live too.

"Very appreciative and fun audiences."

To conclude their latest message, Saget's loved ones wrote the following:

Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities' investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us.

As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all:

To be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter."

Saget -- best known for his lead role on Full House, along with job as host on America's Funniest Home Videos -- is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters: Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29.

Also on Wednesday, Rizzo paid tribute to her late husband via a video recapping some of their most enjoyable meals together.

“One month without this incredible man. Bob truly lived life to its fullest,” Rizzo said yesterday.

“He had so many hardships over the years that he would always tell me ‘look, life is hard, we need to enjoy it as much as possible.’

"And one of the best ways we did that together was sharing and exploring amazing food around the world.”

Rizzo's post included a montage of the spouses eating various foods around the world ... set to “Fountain of Sorrow” by Jackson Browne.

“He was never shy about ordering, and he would even tell you to get everything on the menu that you wanted because he also wanted to see you enjoy everything to the fullest,” Rizzo added.

“Experiencing simple pleasures in life like that brought him so much joy.

"I can’t even put into words how much I will miss this.”

For its part, meanwhile, the Full House cast previously honored Saget in its own joint statement, which read in part:

"Bob made us laugh until we cried.

"Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob.

"He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us."

Saget was laid to rest on January 14.

He was eulogized by best friend and former co-star John Stamos, whose amazing tribute you can read HERE.

"He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," Saget's relatives added in a statement shortly after Saget died.

"Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."