Josh Rendon: 16 and Pregnant Star Arrested For Attempted Murder of a Police Officer!

It's been a while since we last heard from former 16 and Pregnant star Josh Rendon -- about a decade, in fact.

At that time, Rendon and Ebony Jackson had been arrested for child endangerment and drug possession.

The couple's two-year-old daughter was seized by Child Protective Services amid claims that every room in Rendon and Jackson's house was smeared with human and animal feces.

Rendon may have managed to keep a low profile in the years that followed, but we regret to inform you that he definitely has not turned his life around.

According to a new report from Starcasm, Rendon has been arrested for stealing a car and attempting to run over the police who pursued him.

Information regarding Josh's arrest comes from a press release issued by the sheriff's office of Larimer County, Colorado.

Rendon is identified as "a transient in the Fort Collins area," who was hospitalized for minor injuries sustained while fleeing from police.

He is currently being held without bail in Larimer County Jail on a lengthy list of charges that reads as follows:

Attempted 1st Degree Murder of Peace Officer,Attempted 2nd Degree Assault on a Peace Officer, Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft,Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts, Vehicular Eluding, Criminal Mischief

2nd Degree Criminal Trespass, Resisting Arrest, Driving Under Suspension, Reckless Endangerment, Drove Without Seatbelt, and Criminal Possession of an ID Document

It seems that Josh will only be tried for seven of those charges, but the list still includes Attempted 1st Degree Murder of Peace Officer,Attempted 2nd Degree Assault on a Peace Officer, and Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft.

In other words, he's still facing a very lengthy prison sentence if he's found guilty.

In fact, since he's not a first-time offender, it's possible that Josh will never again walk the streets as a free man.

According to the police report, Rendon was spotted driving a car that had been reported stolen.

When two cop cars turned on their sirens and attempted to pin him in place, Josh rammed both cars until he was finally able to escape.

He was spotted again later that same day, and this time, he "drove the stolen vehicle directly at two LCSO vehicles and narrowly missed hitting them head on."

A sheriff's deputy "then used the Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT maneuver) to stop the vehicle and it rolled over and crashed."

We're guessing the cops who were finally able to take Josh into custody were none too happy with him.

Josh and Ebony were featured on the first season of 16 and Pregnant.

They were both arrested in September of 2011, after police raided their home.

The couple -- who later had a second child together -- lost custody of their two-year-old daughter Jocelyn due to "deplorable" living conditions.

"During the search detectives located approximately 1 gram of synthetic marijuana along with several empty packages of synthetic marijuana. Paraphernalia in the form of a variety of smoking devices (pipes) and deplorable conditions in the house," reads the police report.

"Every room inside the residence had human and dog feces on the floor, walls, and clothing. The house was full of flies and in some areas, maggots. Animal control was called to retrieve 3 dogs that had been inside the house."

The following comment, which was left by a Fort Collins neighbor on Josh's Facebook page after his latest arrest, suggests that the stolen car episode was not an isolated incident:

"I’m a single father of 3 kids that lost my job due to the pandemic. All I had left was my truck and my tools and I started my own company. You came in my driveway and stole my truck…. my tools… my wallet… everything I needed to provide for my family.

"Your a piece of sh-t and I hope you rot in jail. I’ll never forgive you. Your careless action set my family back more then anyone could understand and karma is going to take wrath on your pathetic excuse of a soul. F--k you."

There's not much light to be found in this incredibly dark story, but at least Ebony took her leave of Josh several years ago and never looked back.

She welcomed her third daughter -- with a new partner -- in 2015.

Unfortunately, things haven't exactly been easy for Ebony, who revealed in June that she was involved in a car wreck.

She also suffers from depression and severe epilepsy.

In one of her most recent posts, Ebony revealed that she was just recently able to return to work after she was injured during a seizure last year.

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.