Jordan Cashmyer GoFundMe Started by Dad of Late Reality Star: "We Pray Jordan is Finally at Peace"

As previously and tragically reported, Jordan Cashmyer is dead at the very young age of 26.

The former 16 & Pregnant cast member, who appeared on a memorably said installment of this reality series back in 2014, died this month of an apparent drug overdose.

She left behind two daughters, one of whom is not even a year old.

“My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old,” Dennis M. Cashmyer Jr. wrote on Facebook as confirmation of the tragedy.

“Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, ever.

"Please keep my family in your thoughts prayers as we navigate through this terrible tragedy."

Following her appearance on 16 & Pregnant, Cashmyer fell on truly hard times.

She lost custody of her firstborn to her father, Derek Taylor, who very recently said he and the child are better off without Cashmyer.

Jordan was also homeless and broke for extended periods of time, earning money years ago as an escort and getting arrested in 2017 on a charge of drug possession.

In early 2021, however, Cashmyer told social media followers that she had been sober for months.

She then gave birth to her second baby, a girl named Lyla, only for her fiance (and Lyla's dad) to die of an overdose.

Based on what Cashmyer's own dad has now written on a GoFundMe page, aimed at raising money for Jordan's funeral and for Lyla's future, the same terrible fate has befallen this ex-MTV personality.

"Our daughter Jordan tragically lost her life on January 15, 2022, at the age of 26. Leaving behind a sweet little 6-month-old girl," reads the opening lines of this GoFundMe message.

"Addiction plagues many families, and our family was not immune to it."

Continued this message, one no parent should ever write:

"Jordan was always so full of life and full of personality. She had a way of always making those around her laugh and smile, and her smile was truly contagious. Our family is heartbroken, and we will forever miss Jordan.

"We are now faced with the grim outcome that our grandaughter that we have been raising will never get to make memories with her mother or father, never getting to know them.

"Lyla lost her father to addiction at two months & now her mother at six months.

"Our family has to now not only put our daughter to rest but navigate through starting over with an infant who has lost both her parents in her six months of life."

Concluded the GoFundMe page, which you can contribute to here:

Please help our family cover the costs of Jordan’s memorial and start a fund for Lyla’s future. We did not foresee starting back over, and all that comes along with that.

Lyla has been our family’s greatest joy and addition; she has been our saving grace during this difficult time.

Myself, my wife, our kids, and sweet little Lyla have been shown so much love and words of kindness in the past nine days since Jordan’s passing. Our hearts are grateful.

We pray Jordan is finally at peace.

Elsewhere, Dennis shared a link to Jordan’s obituary.

It reads:

On January 15, 2022 Jordan Nicole Cashmyer mother of Genevieve Taylor and Lyla Schaffer; beloved daughter of Dennis M. Cashmyer, Jr. and his wife Jessica and Kari Burchill; dear sister of Cydney, Jacob, Ethan and Ava Cashmyer and Elijah and Gage Burchill; loving granddaughter of Pam Osborne, Dennis Cashmyer, Sr. and his wife Susan, Richard and Gloria Muths, William Burchill and the late Karen Burchill.

Also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and other loving family members and Friends.

In Lieu of Flowers. Donations may be made to gofundme.