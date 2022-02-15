Jasmine Pineda Should Blame Gino Palazzolo for Ruining Her Life, Ex Argues

Just a few weeks ago, 90 Day Fiance fans were wondering if Jasmine Pineda was the next Angela Deem.

It was not intended as a compliment. Red flags and toxic behavior are nothing to be proud of.

After Gino leaked Jasmine's nudes to his ex, the winds shifted.

Jasmine recently accused that same ex of ruining her life, but Linzee says that Jasmine should blame Gino -- not her.

When Gino Palazzolo sent Jasmine Pineda's nude photo to his ex, he betrayed her trust.

He also showed that he was clearly still fixated upon his ex, even if his goal was to "rub it in her face" as he claimed.

According to what Jasmine has said on social media, the horror did not stop there.

After the episode aired, Jasmine took to Instagram to accuse that same ex, Linzee, of doing more than warn her about Gino.

"Gino’s ex has sent my private pictures to bloggers," Jasmine alleged.

"Pictures that have been used to create stories and multiple videos," she accused.

"She sent them to my job which I lost as well.” Jasmine shockingly wrote.

“At this moment I just want to literally die," she lamented.

"I have no words to describe the lowest point I’m in my life right now," Jasmine expressed.

For a man she loved and trusted to betray her photos like that is cruel -- and, in many places, a crime.

But it would be nearly as twisted (and much more bizarre) for a woman she's never met, who warned her about the pics, to then distribute them.

Of course, Linzee says that this is not what happened.

According to Linzee, she not only didn't do what Jasmine accuses her of, but she straight-up doesn't have the inside info to carry it out.

“A certain someone out here claiming I sent their pics to their work to get them fired…" she wrote in an obvious response to Jasmine.

Linzee pointed out how unlikely this would be: "When I have no clue where they work (if they even do).”

Jasmine also accused Linzee of bullying her children, which Linzee denied.

To be fair, a lot of fans have had real questions about Gino and Jasmine's recent version of events.

The going theory among fans is that the two of them are back together, and desperately looking project blame onto someone else.

Interestingly, Gino has not directly addressed any of this.

He is likely committed to abiding by his NDA.

But given his on-screen tendency to just sort of shut down and blink when there is conflict, it is easy to picture him doing the same on social media.

Linzee went on to write more on Instagram, however, after being harassed by fans ... and allegedly, by Gino, going back for years.

“I NEVER did any of the stuff she is claiming I did," she wrote.

Referring to Gino, Linzee added: “That man harassed me for YEARS, sent multiple women’s n00dz to me."

Linzee continued, saying that Gino "Bragged about how much he was paying them."

"Ignored me when I asked him to stop & texted me while on vaca with her," she continued.

Linzee added: “The ONLY person that sent her n00dz out is her creep BF."

“Why would I tell her he sent them then send them to her job?" Linzee asked.

She pointed out: "That makes literally no sense at all."

Linzee continued: "Any SS I sent bloggers were fully clothed cuz I’m not an ass.”

Linzee then advised Jasmine to "be mad at him" and not at her.

She also asked Jasmine and Jasmine's fans to not send her "nasty DMs."

It's not clear if Linzee is directly accusing Gino of sending Jasmine's pics to her place of work and blaming her ... or if she's just defending herself.