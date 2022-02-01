Christine Brown: God, I'm So Glad I'm Not Like Meri!

It may have been accidental.

It may not have been her intention.

But one can't really denied it's still what transpired:

Christine Brown hurled some serious shade in the direction of fellow Sister Wives star Meri Brown on stage during part one of the Season 16 tell-all special this past Sunday night.

As fans of this long-running TLC series discovered over the past several weeks, extreme tension developed in late 2020 (back when these episodes were filmed) between Kody and his four spouses.

Christine and Meri, meanwhile, responded to this tension in very different ways.

Both were told by Kody that he was done having sex with them (we wish this was a joke or exagerration, but it's true), yet only one of these women walked away from her marriage as a result.

According to Christine, on an earlier Season 16 episode, because she had been openly questioning Kody and his strict COVID-19 rules, Kody took away her intercourse privileges.

"He goes, 'I'm not interested in having an intimate marriage anymore. I don't like your behavior. We'll see if you can be a good sister wife,' and all this," said Christine on this installment.

"I'm like, 'Okay, so you don't want us to have an intimate marriage?' And he goes, 'No.'

"I'm like, 'That's not enough for me. I can't not have an intimate marriage.'"

Christine eventually made good on this vow, too, confirming on November 2 that she had walked away from her crappy relationship.

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," the TLC star said in a statement at the time.

"We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

"At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

Meri, on the other polygamous hand?

She's only friends with Kody at this point. She hasn't slept with her husband in a decade. And yet, there she is, still in Flagstaff, still a part of Kody's plural union.

Christine is simply not about that life.

Not in any way, shape or form.

"Oh, my heart breaks when I think about their marriage. And I don't want that," Christine told host Sukanya Krishnan on this TLC special of the relationship between Kody and his first spouse.

"And I don't want to be in a loveless marriage. I have no intention of living like that.

"And if that's what my future looks like, I'm not going to live that way."

On the Season 16 finale, Christine admitted that her heart "shattered" once Kody took intimacy off the table, but she insisted she has no interest "in a half-marriage or a partial marriage or whatever we have."

This simply isn't how Meri sees it, though.

“From where I am, it’s been 31 years now that we’ve been married [and] I’m still committed. I’ve made my choice. I’m still here. I do still have hope. I want there to be [a future in full fellowship],” Meri said on part one of this tell-all.

She even said she still loves Kody, concluding:

“I just feel peace when I think about staying in the family because it’s what I want. It’s what I know is right for me.”