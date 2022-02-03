Cheslie Kryst's Mom Issues First Statement Since Daughter's Death: "I Am Forever Changed"

As previously reported in tragic detail, Cheslie Kryst is dead at the very young age of 26.

The winner of Miss USA in 2019, Kryst was also an attorney and a correspondent for Extra TV.

According to the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner, Kryst jumped to her death early on Sunday morning, taking her own life from the top of a 60-story building.

Just so awful all around.

"In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie," her family said in a statement to Extra this week.

"Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength.

"She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined."

Now, meanwhile, four days after this unimaginable loss, Kryst's mother, April Simpkins, has spoken out on her own for the first time.

"I have never known a pain as deep as this. I am forever changed. Today, what our family and friends privately knew was the cause of death of my sweet baby girl, Cheslie, was officially confirmed," wrote Simpkins.

She continued as follows:

"While it may be hard to believe, it's true.

"Cheslie led both a public and a private life. In her private life, she was dealing with high-functioning depression which she hid from everyone — including me, her closest confidant — until very shortly before her death."

Kryst rose to fame after being crowned Miss North Carolina USA in 2019.

She went on to represent the state at the Miss USA competition that year, coming out on top over competitors.

The Daytime Emmy nominee later placed in the top 10 at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

This marked the first year that all four major title holders -- Kyrst as Miss USA, Nia Imani Franklin as Miss America, Kaliegh Garris as Miss Teen USA and Zozibini Tunzi as Miss Universe -- were women of color.

Although Kryst's "life on this earth was short, it was filled with many beautiful memories," her mother added.

"We miss her laugh, her words of wisdom, her sense of humor and mostly her hugs.

"We miss all of it -- we miss all of her.

"She was a vital part of our family which makes this loss even more devastating."

In devastating fashion, Simpkins then addressed her late child directly:

"Cheslie -- to the world, you were a ball of sunshine wrapped in smiles.

"We talked, FaceTimed or texted one another all day, every day. You were more than a daughter -- you were my very best friend.

"Talking with you was one of the best parts of my day. Your smile and laugh were infectious.

"I love you baby girl with all my heart. I miss you desperately. I know one day we'll be together again. Until then, rest easy and in peace."

In lieu of flowers, Simpkins also asked that any donations be made to Dress for Success, "an organization that was dear" to her daughter's heart.

"​​If you or anyone else is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 800-273-8255," she concluded.

"Thank you all for continuing to respect the privacy of our family while we grieve."

The TV personality’s sudden death shook the Miss USA community, resulting in a wave of social media tributes and messages.

“You were always so kind and full of light.

"The ultimate role model with so much to offer the world.

"Rest in peace sweet Cheslie,” Olivia Culpo, who was crowned Miss USA in 2012, commented on Kryst’s final Instagram post on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Bachelor Nation’s Caelynn Miller-Keyes (another former Miss North Carolina) shared a message of love via social media, writing:

“This is heartbreaking. Cheslie was an incredible human. I was always in awe of her. She was smart, kind, humble and so much more.”

The Miss Universe pageant also touched on this tragedy at the time via Twitter, noting how “devastated” the organization was to learn about the loss of Kryst.

“She was one of the brightest, warmest, and most kind people we have ever had the privilege of knowing,” the statement read.

“Our entire community mourns her loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family right now.”