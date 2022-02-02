Cheslie Kryst Cause of Death Confirmed, Heartbreaking

We have an update on the tragic passing of Cheslie Kryst.

The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to People Magazine on Tuesday, February 1 that the Miss USA 2019 winner died by suicide, based on her official autopsy.

This document also said that the beauty queen suffered multiple blunt impact injuries after leaping from a 60-story building in New York City.

Kryst, who worked as a correspondent for Extra TV after her aforementioned victory, was found dead just after 7 a.m. on January 30.

"In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie," her family said in a statement to Extra this week.

"Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength.

"She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined."

Concluded this message:

"Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra.

"But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague — we know her impact will live on.

"As we reflect on our loss, the family asks for privacy at this time."

Just hours before her suicide, Kryst was active on social media.

On Sunday, Kryst shared a beautiful photo of herself looking to the side on her Instagram page, writing along with it:

"May this day bring you rest and peace."

Theh 26-year old, who was also an attorney with an MBA, was crowned Miss USA as Miss North Carolina in May 2019, going on to finish in the top 10 of the Miss Universe competition that same year.

Zozibini Tunzi, who defeated Kryst to be crowned Miss Universe in 2019, penned a touching tribute after learning of this awful news.

"Cheslie my friend, I am devastated," Tunzi wrote.

"I didn't sleep a wink, caught in between not believing the news and trying to make sense of what is happening.

"I am not ready for a world you don't exist in," she added. "I hope you are resting easy now love. You meant everything to so many people and you forever will.

"You made a mark in this World and touched so many lives. We celebrate your life. I love you so, so much my forever friend and forever Miss USA."

In the days since Kryst took her own life several celebrities -- including Olivia Culpo, Victor Cruz, JoJo and Renee Bargh -- took to social media to pay also honor the late star.

"We were always texting and talking and in constant contact laughing and sharing," Kenya Moore wrote on Instagram on January 31.

"She was a glorious human being and so sweet and caring I just can't deal with this. She made me so proud to call her my sister and the world proud.

"A true role model I looked up to HER!"

Elsewhere, the Miss Universe organization remembered Kryst for her "kind" spirit.

"The Miss Universe and Miss USA Organizations are devastated to learn about the loss of Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst," it wrote in a statement.

"She was one of the brightest, warmest, and most kind people we have ever had the privilege of knowing, and she lit up every room she entered.

"Our entire community mourns her loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time."

Extra, meanwhile, offered its "deepest condolences" in a statement obtained by People and other celebrity gossip outlets.

Read this tribute:

"Our hearts are broken.

"Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff."