AnnaLynne McCord Reads Poem for Vladimir Putin, Is the Epitome of CRINGE

Early Thursday morning, Vladimir Putin directed Russia to invade Ukraine, a sovereign country that posed no threat to the nation and which did nothing at all to instigate such violent aggression.

And yet:

Somehow, this act of war is NOT the most surprising thing connected to Putin over the last 24 hours.

Instead, that dishonor belongs to AnnaLynne McCord, an actress best known for having starred on The CW program 90210 -- and who just recorded a poem in honor of the murderous dictator.

"Dear President Vladimir Putin: I'm so sorry that I was not your mother," McCord actually say to open the footage, which has gone viral for all the worst possible reasons.

"If I was your mother, you would have been so loved," she continues.

For the rest of the more than two minute video, McCord questions whether Putin's actions were shaped by "soul-stealing pain" he must have experienced as a child.

Again, we must repeat: This is a real thing that is on the Internet and, which, we presume, McCord wrote and filmed on purpose.

"If I was your mother ... I'd have died to protect you from the unjust, the violence, the terror, the uncertainty," McCord says, explaining how this may have changed history:

"Perhaps you would hold dear human life, and on this night, instead of Mother Russia, you would call me, and I would set your mind quite free with the love that only a mother can give."

If she had been Putin’s mother?

McCord keeps going and going along this theme...

“Perhaps the torture of unwrit youth would not within your hard imbue ascription to such fealty 'gainst that world that you thought was so cruel...

"If I was a mother, you would have been so loved, held in the arms of joyous light.

"Never would this story’s plight, the world unfurled before our eyes, a pure demise of nation sitting peaceful under the night sky. If I was your mother, the world would have been warm...

"I know if I was your mother, that would be a start toward the awareness of what a powerful being of light you could be. I cannot believe I was born too late, in a different place."

The video has thus far racked up over four million views.

It's been compared to Gal Gadot singing a version of "Imagine" to help folks cope early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Forget Ukraine,"Tablet Magazine's Noam Blum tweeted in response to McCord's poem. "Send ground troops to Hollywood."

“THIS WILL DEFINITELY STOP HIM!! YOU ARE SO STRONG AND BRAVE ANNALYNNE MCCORD,” one Twitter user sarcastically wrote, while another quippedd:

“Just sing ‘Imagine’ next time. It’s easier than whatever this is.”

Across the globe, leaders have been condemning Putin over the unprovoked attack, with President Biden saying the move came “without justification or necessity."

John Cena, though, pulled his own kind of AnnaLynne McCord move after musing that he wishes his D.C. character Peacemaker was real so he might assist, tweeting:

"If I could somehow summon the powers of a real life #Peacemaker I think this would be a great time to do so."

Given Cena used the hashtag for the Peacemaker HBO Max series, one follower shot back:

"Bad time to promote a f---ing TV show. Please delete this. People are dying."