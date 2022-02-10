Anna Duggar Sells House For HALF of Asking Price: Where Is She Living Now?

In the Duggars’ world, women are not permitted to work outside the home.

Which means that as a mother of seven with a husband behind bars, Anna Duggar is in a seriously perilous situation.

She has no real-world job experience, and for the first time in her life, she’s on her own financially.

TLC has canceled Counting On, and the entire Duggar clan is reportedly desperate for cash.

But no one's situation is quite as dire as Anna’s.

The only thing that Anna has going for her is that her in-laws are among the biggest landowners in northwest Arkansas.

And hopefully, shady Duggar real estate deals will be enough to keep her afloat while her husband is locked up.

Unfortunately, it seems that Anna isn’t quite as adept as her father-in-law when it comes to turning land into profit.

According to a new report from UK tabloid The Sun, Anna and Josh put their house up for sale back in 2020.

The couple appears to have made the decision to sell shortly after the car dealership owned by Josh was raided by federal authorities.

It took Josh and Anna over a year to sell the place, and it went for much, much lower than they were expecting.

Documents obtained by The Sun indicate that Josh and Anna listed their home for $799,000.

The place eventually sold for $450,000.

The Duggars were the very definition of motivated sellers, as they closed the deal just weeks before Josh’s child pornography trial began.

Adding insult to injury is the fact that the property was apparently Josh and Anna’s dream home.

While Josh’s place of business was being raided, he sat in a car with two federal agents and had a surprisingly candid conversation about many aspects of his life.

(This was the conversation in which he infamously discussed the wi-fi setup in his office, unintentionally revealing that he had put a lot of thought into the configuration.)

One of the topics Josh discussed with the agents was the massive remodeling project he and Anna had recently undertaken.

“We’re in the process of remodeling. I got a big project up there. It’s 8,000 square feet," Josh told the agents, as though they were besties bonding over brewskis.

“So we spend some time there, sometimes at my parents’ place as well. So we’re kind of split between the two, depending what we have going on there.”

The project was never completed, of course, which is one reason that Josh and Anna were forced to sell for a fraction of their asking price.

“The home has no finished work, it’s a shell," an insider told The Sun at the time of the sale.

As for where Anna and the kids are living now that their home has been sold — well, that remains a mystery.

Jim Bob Duggar recently purchased a plot of land through an LLC that’s technically owned by Anna.

But there’s only a small trailer on the property, and it looks as though Anna was only dragged into the deal so that Jim Bob could hide yet another asset from the federal government.

So the likeliest scenario is that Anna and her younguns have taken up residence with Jim Bob and Michelle in the infamous Duggar compound.

We’re sure it’s not where she imagined herself at this point in her life, but it beats living on the streets