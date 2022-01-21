Tori Roloff Flaunts Thong, Lacy Lingerie on Instagram: What the Heck is Going On?!?

Tori Roloff is known for many things:

Being a loving wife. Being a dedicated mother. Being raw and real and candid on social media.

But for being seductive? For being saucy and sexy and for sharing risque memes, messages or photos on Instagram? Not exactly.

Hence the confusion over Roloff's latest Instagram Story upload.

On Wednesday, the expecting mother of two posted a multitude of videos to her Instagram Story, admitting in the process that the contents of these uploads were unusual for her.

To say the very least!

“OK, it’s not every day that I show lingerie on my Instagram, but here we are!” Tori giggled in the footage.

“I have completely become obsessed with Mentionables. I shared them on my Instagram before. I love the women who run the company.

"And then I also love how they don’t show lingerie on other girls, so it just makes it easier to not compare yourself."

Roloff almost definitely got paid for this post -- which is totally fine and great, of course!

The timing is worth noting, however, because Tori recently shared that she isn't comfortable these days with her pregnant body.

“Reminder: Growing a human is hard,” the 30-year old captioned a mirror selfie last week, adding:

“Sometimes I struggle with how I look during pregnancy."

As you can see below, the TLC personality was donning a gray sweatshirt and black leggings in the snapshot, explaining the basis behind this outfit as follows:

“This is what I’m wearing to a dinner party because I’m uncomfortable in regular clothes.

"But I’m trying hard to love myself through pregnancy because our bodies are insane. Right?”

Yes. Totally and completely insane and amazing. That goes for all women.

Roloff sadly suffered a miscarriage in March 2021.

She and husband Zach then announced their rainbow baby was on the way this past November, a couple months after Tori also admitted the couple had been having trouble conceiving a third child.

They've been on quite the journey of late, that's for certain.

Right around Christmas, Tori explained how the loss of her child spring was still having an impact on her mindset all this time later.

"I feel like miscarriage truly steals your joy," Roloff wrote last month.

"This pregnancy, it’s been so difficult to get excited.

"However, we have seen baby multiple times and we’ve heard his/her heartbeat a ton. And it’s strong.

"I’m at the point that my husband makes fun of me for going to all the appointments because my OB teased that by the third most women skip out on them."

Tori is about halfway through her pregnancy at the moment, but she continued back then:

"I’m starting to feel baby move pretty consistently and that has really helped me relax and enjoy these moments with our sweet babe!!

"My first trimester was pretty miserable. I slept a ton. Couldn’t eat anything. And I was bloated beyond belief. I was convinced it was a girl.

My second trimester (gosh it’s gone by SO fast!) has been a lot better. Less bloat. More appetite, and I feel like I am moving and feeling good this time around! Now I think it’s a boy."

Tori and Zach will not be finding out the gender until he or she is born.

At this same blessed time, they'll learn whether baby-number three is a dwarf.

"I am so grateful to God for this gift," concluded Tori in December.

"This pure and whole gift and I am so thankful that my body is capable of growing this sweet life."