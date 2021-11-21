Tori Roloff: Will Baby #3 Be a Dwarf?

Tori Roloff is pregnant with her third child.

This much we know for certain.

And this much simply makes us smile a mile and a half wife.

But there is one thing we don't know about Tori's pregnancy; or, to be more specific and accurate, one thing we don't know about Tori and husband Zach's impending baby:

Will it be a little person?

This is a sensitive and personal topic, of course.

But it's also a natural one for fans to wonder about, considering the Roloffs put their lives on full display as the main element of their profession.

We mean... they star on a show called Little People, Big World and they talked openly in the past about son Jackson and daughter Lilah having been bored with Achondroplasia -- just like their dad and their paternal grandparents.

"Do you want to know if this baby is a dwarf or let it be?” a fan asked Tori on Instagram late last week, to which the excited mother-of-three-to-be replied:

“I wish this could be a surprise too but when [doctors] tell me I need a [C-section] it makes it sort of obvious,” Roloff said, after she also told followers that she wants the gender to be a surprise.

Wait a second, though.

Was Tori saying here that she already knows the boy or girl will be a dwarf?

No. She quickly jumped back online to clarify.

“We won’t know if he or she is a dwarf until further into pregnancy. And with dwarves it’s encouraged to have a [C-section] because of bigger head size,” Tori elaborated.

“I was saying, I’d love to not know but IF my [doctor] says I need a [C-section,] it would be obvious to us."

Ah, okay. That makes more sense.

Tori and Zach made the huge announcement that they were expecting their third kid on Wednesday, November 17.

We are so excited!” Tori shared, writing this as a caption to a photo of the current family of four -- with son Jackson, 4, holding a sign reading that his new little brother or sister will be arriving in Spring 2022.

“Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!”

Tori, of course, suffered a miscarriage in March and later admitted that she and Zach were having trouble conceiving.

Just two weeks ago, meanwhile, Audrey Roloff gave birth to a son named Radley.

Relatedly, literally, Isabel Roloff and Jacob Roloff are expecting their very first child almost any day now.

What an excited and blessed time to be a Roloff, huh?!?

Congratulations all around!