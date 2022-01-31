Tammy Slaton Hospitalized: What Happened to the 1000-Lb Sisters Star?

Tammy Slaton is about to undergo a major medical scare.

On television, at least.

On the January 31 episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, Tammy will be sitting in the back seat of her family's van on a trip with her brother, Chris Slaton, and his wife, Brittany Combs.

“Feeling okay, Tammy?” Chris asks from the driver’s seat after taking a look at his sibling, prior to receiving a disturbing response.

“Why am I so sleepy?” asks Tammy, according to a clip released on Instagram on TLC, which features the long-time cast member in rough shape.

“How’s your oxygen?” Chris inquires as Tammy places an oximeter on her finger to check her blood oxygen level.

“65,” Tammy tells her brother.

For those unaware, this figure is dangerously low.

Later, in a confessional, Tammy’s sister, Amy Slaton, shares her thoughts on the state of her loved one's declining health, telling the camera:

“I don’t know how long her body will hold up."

Since the end of Season 2, Tammy has been wearing a nasal cannula, which is connected to her oxygen tank.

Around that time, Slaton also came down with COVID-19 and pneumonia, which landed her in the hospital for an extended stay.

Back in a November 2020, around when this episode was filmed, Slaton offered up the following update:

"I was in the hospital [for] just about two weeks.

"I’m doing great. I mean yes, I’m on oxygen. That’s just to keep my lungs sturdy, strengthened -- I won’t be on [oxygen] much longer.

"I was on 15 liters of oxygen and now I’m on three.”

A year later, Tammy’s health once again took a turn for the worse in.

She took to TikTok this past fall reveal that she had been hospitalized yet again, this time for carbon monoxide poisoning, which took an additional toll on her lungs.

“I ended up in the hospital because of carbon dioxide poisoning … which led in to pneumonia and I was septic,” Tammy explained in a TikTok video at the time.

“After I got off life support, they put a trach in, so, yeah. I’m trying to get used to that.”

She eventually added:

"I’m doing better day by day. I’m supposed to be getting out of the hospital in a couple days.

"I’m going to another nursing rehab to get my strength back and loose more weight.”

More recently, Slaton checked herself into rehab after a massive weight gain.

"This summer she was a bit reckless," an insider told The Sun last week of Slaton and where she's at these days.

"She's doing [rehab] on her own and she's choosing to be close to eight hours away from her family...

"I know that she wants to be out this summer. She has a goal for herself. Because again, she's paying for this."