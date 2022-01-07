Ronnie Magro: Forced to Leave Jersey Shore After Assaulting Saffire Matos?

Ronnie Magro had quite a tumultuous year in 2021.

There were highlights, such as when Ronnie proposed to Saffire Matos and she accepted.

But the good outweighed the bad in what we can only hope will be a turning point year that leads the troubled Jersey Shore star to turn things around.

As you ma recall, Magro was arrested on domestic violence charges for the second time in April of 2021.

It was widely assumed that he would be forced to serve prison time, as he was still on probation for an assault against his previous partner, Jen Harley, who is also the mother of his daughter.

However, Matos decided not to testify, which left prosecutors with insufficient evidence to pursue charges.

Needless to say, Ron seems to have serious issues, and at the very least, he's in need of a lengthy hiatus from the spotlight and some serious professional help.

But despite rumors that Magro had been fired from Jersey Shore following his latest arrest, it seems that producers left the decision of when to leave the show and for how long largely up to Ronnie.

On Thursday night's Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 premiere, Ron excitedly informed his castmates that he was planning to propose to Saffire.

For obvious reasons, some of them expressed concern.

"It is a little soon, I'm not gonna lie," Vinny Guadagnino told Ron.

"She's a nice girl, but just because someone's a nice girl you've been dating a couple months, you shouldn't marry her right away," Vinny added in a confessional segment.

"I really hope that he's making the right decision," Mike Sorrentino said.

"But this could be rushed, so, you know, I have to hope and pray that everything goes well for him."

Ron enthused that he wants to get engaged in order to show Saffire "she's the person I wanna be with" for the rest of his life.

"Even when you get married on this show, it doesn't mean you're together forever," he then joked.

After securing permission to propose from Saffire's father, Ronnie then breaks the news to his female castmates

"There's a difference between happiness and a full blown commitment of marriage. You can be happy and not rush to the altar," says a concerned Jenni Farley.

At that point, the episode made an abrupt shift in tone.

The cast was shown reacting to headlines about Ron's arrest.

"We have another situation with Uncle Ron. He's in the news," a concerned Mike said to wife Lauren.

"I don't even know how we're going to handle it going forward. This is not good. I guess the engagement's off."

"I think it's going around the same mountain over and over again, making the same mistakes. We know nothing changes if nothing changes," Sorrentino continued.

"I think you have to go to treatment, you have to make a change, you have to have accountability."

"These allegations or whatever happened are pretty serious, he needs to take time to himself and figure himself out," Vinny added in a confessional.

"I hope he gets better and hope one of these times he works on himself, it actually sticks. I'm definitely sad, Ronnie's like my brother. All I can do is wish him well and hope for the best."

"What the f---, man?" Angelina Pivarnick said.

"The whole thing with Ron is so sad. If he needs my help, I'm here."

Viewers were then shown headlines about Ron choosing to step away from the show temporarily in order to focus on his mental health.

"After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I've ignored for too long," Magro said in a statement issued at that time.

"My number one goal now is facing my struggles head on. This process will be difficult but my #1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can for my daughter."

Magro has since returned to filming, and production insiders say he will appear on the show before the end of Season 5.

Needless to say, that was a very short mental health hiatus, but we hope that both Ron and Saffire have been able to find whatever sort of help they need.

And we hope Shore producers will think long and hard about whether continued TV stardom is the best thing for Ronnie right now.