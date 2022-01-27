Ray J Blasts Kanye West Over Kim Kardashian Sex Tape Sequel Claims: This Needs to STOP!

In a recent interview, Kanye West claimed that Kim Kardashian filmed another sex tape with Ray J.

He spun a "heroic" tale of personally obtaining the file and Kim sobbing in the aftermath.

Whether it was a veiled threat that he can say whatever he wants about Kim or just Kanye rambling unfiltered, it's too much.

It's too much for Kim. It's also too much for Ray J, who is calling on Kanye to STFU.

On Wednesday, January 26, Ray J took to Twitter with a short, stern message.

"This needs to stop," his tweet begins.

Ray J then reminds his fans and followers: "I also have kids."

It is clear that his message is aimed at Kim Kardashian's ex, Kanye West.

As we reported, in a recent podcast interview, Ye alleged that another sex tape existed.

He regaled listeners with a story in which he played a shining knight, rescuing Kim from her past sexual escapades.

“I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night,” Kanye claimed.

“I met this man at the airport, then got on a red-eye, came back [and] delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning," he alleged.

Kanye recalled Kim as having "cried" with relief when he returned home.

“You know why she cried when she seen it on the laptop?" Kanye asked.

He claimed that it was "Because it represents how much she’s been used."

Kanye insisted: “It represents how much people didn’t love her and they just saw her as a commodity.”

As we reported earlier this week, Kim absolutely denied Kanye's story by speaking through a rep.

The rep said that the laptop obtained included outtakes from the original sex tape and other, unseen footage.

There was, however, no sexual footage that had not already been public, and Kim firmly believes that there is no second tape.

Some quickly accused Kanye of fabricating this story in order to remind his ex that divorce doesn't stop him from humiliating her.

True or false, he can say whatever he wants about her and make her life needlessly difficult.

While Kanye is not necessarily a good person and is obviously not taking this divorce as well as he might, there is another possible explanation.

Kanye seemingly has no filter and has made it clear in past interviews that his perception of reality is, well, inaccurate.

So he might have just jabbered into the microphone about whatever was on his mind at the time, never mind if it's true.

And a man who believes that his own doctors gave him bipolar meds to make him "fat on purpose" could convince himself of just about anything.

Like Kim and Kanye, Ray J is a parent.

He has two kids, Melody and Epik, whom he shares with his estranged wife, Princess Love.

Like Kim, he has to be wondering what things his children will see and hear, online and from peers, as Kanye's clownery makes headlines.

Kim has been as quiet as a mouse about Pete Davidson, making headlines without breathing a word.

Meanwhile, Kanye has been doing what he does best -- making a fool of himself while somehow being the only person unaffected by it.

It would be nice of Ye cared enough about his children and his ex to seek help and to behave better. That is not too much to ask.