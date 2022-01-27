Jennie Nguyen Spews a Bunch of Nonsense in Response to Real Housewives Firing

Jennie Nguyen no longer has a job.

But she does have a whole lot to say.

On Tuesday, Nguyen was fired as a cast member on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City after offensive Facebook posts she shared in 2020 went viral once again last week.

Each of these posts was in response to a number of social justice protests that broke out across the nation at the time in the wake of George Floyd getting killed by a police officer in Minnesota.

The memes Nguyen passed around back then featured phrases such as "BLM thugs" and labeled protestors as "violent gangs."

Elsewhere in her flood of old Facebook messages, Nguyen consistently stood by the actions of police officers amid these gatherings turning ugly on occasion, blaming such violent incidents on the way African-American parents raised their kids.

Nguyen issued an apology for these misguided posts.

But it wasn't enough forr Bravo to bring Nguyen for Season 3.

On Wednesday night, Jennie rambled on and on via Instagram Live, simultaneously taking responsiibility for posts such as the ones immediately above and below... while also trying to claim she didn't actually upload them.

"I just want you to understand, during that time I had a team of people that were helping me," Nguyen said early on in this chat.

"Whether they post it, I post it, it doesn't really matter at this point.

"For me, it's on my account, and I take full responsibility and accountability for what was posted."

Jennie continued:

"I know I hurt a lot of people. I know my viewpoint during that time in 2020 was emotional.

"And it brings back a lot of memories during that time when we went through such a tragic, terrible year.

"And I just want to let you know that I am taking full responsibility and accountability for the things that were posted on my account, whether it was me or somebody else.

"It's on my account and I'm big enough to understand that those posts are very sensitive and inappropriate, to the point where it is disgusting."

Nguyen then felt a need to expound on her political beliefs:

"I am very proud to be a Republican. I am proud to be able to say I have the freedom of speech to choose and to have an opinion.

"I respect your opinion, I respect your political stance. We are different.

"But we need to respect each other and we need to understand that we live in this country, where we have the freedom to speak our mind, as well as we have a freedom to choose."

This is true.

Jennie has the right to speak her mind, and Bravo executives have a right to let her go based on what she says.

"I don't tolerate violence. But I do support my law enforcement," Nguyen added, stating an obvious opinion everyone on the planet holds.

"I know with every profession, there's good and there's bad. I don't support the bad, I don't support the brutality of Black people or with any race.

"But I do support my law enforcement. But that doesn't make me racist."

During the conversation, Jennie acknowledged that she's made "tons of mistakes" in her life.

"Am I going to continue to make the mistakes? Of course, absolutely. Am I going to learn and adapt and teach? Of course I am," she explained.

"But I'm still human.

"We all we need to understand that we need to support each other."

Nguyen has received no support at all from her now-former colleagues.

Wrote Jen Shah on Instagram, forr example:

"I am deeply offended by the racially insensitive posts and comments.

"It was infuriating to see her like and repost comments that made a mockery of and showed complete apathy toward those killed marching to bring awareness to the deep-seeded social justice issues that plague our country."

Nguyen, who is married to Duy Tran, went on and on yesterday:

"What is what matters is I hurt my fans. I hurt the people that out there supporting me and I feel really, really, really awful for that.

"And I never want to put anyone in that situation, because I don't promote violence. You know, I understand that Black people suffer a lot and went through a lot, and have dealt with a lot, more than any race on this planet.

"You have done nothing wrong to deserve pulling over, getting a speeding ticket and end up risking your life."

This said, Jennie doesn't support people "that are out there burning buildings," saying that her friends had their business "destroyed" without cause.

"What I'm trying to say is, that doesn't make me racist," Jennie concluded.

"That makes me compassionate for people that are suffering. And I know a lot of people that are suffering without being involved in the movement and mentally, physically, we all are dealing with it.

"And I hope you understand that I will continue to change and learn and improve myself."