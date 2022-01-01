Robyn Brown: Ugh, Even I'm Getting Sick of Kody!

Robyn Brown is widely considered to be Kody Brown's favorite spouse.

But one thing will be made clear on the January 2 episode of Sister Wives:

Kody is not Robyn's favorite person on the planet these days.

Not by a long shot.

Over the past few installments of this TLC series, viewers have witnessed nearly all of Kody's women grow more and more frustrasted with the patriarch... considering his VERY strict COVID-19 rules and guidelines.

A couple Sunday nights ago, Kody handed out a list of protocols that included sanitizing all items before enter a house; just to name one example.

Christine, Meri and Janelle have all responded on air with extreme frustration, prompting Kody to basically tell them:

Tough luck! Follow my rules or else do not see me!

Because these three sister wives have clashed with Kody over his restrictions, Kody has been spending a majority of time with Robyn.

And, well, Robyn doesn't like that very much.

“Kody and I have been married for about 10 and a half years. Throughout those 10 and a half years, I’ve had Kody at my house, like, once or twice a week. Lately it’s been constantly,” Robyn explains in sneak peek released by Us Weekly.

“I’m sure that every plural wife is like, ‘Woo, that’s the way you want it.’ I’m like, ‘But that’s not what I signed up for,’ I guess you’d say."

It doesn't say anything very positive about Kody that Robyn -- his youngest and only legal wife -- has grown so sick of him.

Especially when you consider one of reasons why she doesn't want a whole lot to do with the father of her kids.

"He’s been really unhappy," Robyn says in this clip.

"He’s been a very unhappy person. It’s been a lot, and it’s been a challenge for our relationship.”

Janelle, meanwhile, relates to Robyn when the two sit down on Sunday for a chat.

“He stayed for almost a week before [our son] Hunter left,” she recalls in the footage, hearkening back to many years ago and adding:

“I was like, ‘Oh, my word. Like, I don’t have my freedom.'”

Robyn nods along and later admits in a confessional that the family has not been "cohesive" in awhile and that's been a "huge disappointment for me."

These Season 16 episodes were filmed over a year ago.

They've centered thus far on Kody's reaction to the global pandemic and how it's affected his relationship with all four sister wives.

Christine is heavily featured, as you likely know by now, but she announced in early November that she was leaving her marriage after more than two decades.

According to Us Weekly, a “big reason” for this breakup was “because Kody has been completely devoted to Robyn for the past five or six years.”

For his part, Kody finally acknowledged this week that he may have taken things too far amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

"I don’t even know what to say about [COVID] anymore,” Kody said to a fan via a recent Cameo video.

“I think that my cure has been worse than the disease. That’s just a personal thing... I'm second-guessing myself, which I probably shouldn’t do at this point."

Sister Wives airs on TLC at 10/9c on Sunday evenings.