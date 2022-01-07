Meghan Markle Hoped to Become More Famous Than Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth, Source Claims

There's no denying that Meghan Markle is one of the most famous people on the planet.

But depending on which side of the Atlantic you're on, the consensus opinion about the Duchess of Sussex might vary wildly.

In America, Meghan is widely beloved, and she hobnobs with this nation's best and brightest.

In the UK, however, Meghan's reputation is quite a different matter indeed ...

Many Brits view Meghan as a status-seeking social climber who went to London hoping to outshine her royal in-laws.

Nothing about her behavior in the years since she married Harry indicates that there's any truth behind this allegation, but the narrative persists regardless.

The main reason for this is that the UK tabloid media has continued to cash in on running anti-Meghan smear pieces on a daily basis.

Case in point, on Thursday, the Daily Mail ran an interview with a novelist named Barbara Taylor Bradford, who gleefully explained exactly why Meghan is so reviled by Brits.

In doing so, of course, she made all sorts of wild assumptions about the Duchess' motives and character, none of which are supported by anything that Meghan has said or done.

"Meghan came to the UK imagining she'd be the star of the red carpet, even though she wasn't much more than a starlet in America," says Taylor Bradford, who couldn't possibly have any idea what Meghan was "imagining" when she moved to the UK.

"What she didn't realise is that we already have a shining star on the red carpet, someone who's been there for 70 years. She's called the Queen," Taylor Bradford added.

"The Queen is magnificent, and William and Kate grow in stature day by day. She's divine — and how does she stay so slim?"

Yes, with the Queen possibly on her deathbed and Prince Andrew on the verge of being implicated in a global sex trafficking ring, the big questions Taylor Bradford on mind when it comes to the royal family all have to do with Duchess Kate's waistline.

It goes without saying that Taylor Bradford is a ridiculous person who should be ashamed of herself.

But in a way, we're grateful that she offered these absurd comments for public consumption.

For one, they serve as an indicator of just how desperate the Mail has become in its quest for an endless stream of fresh Meg-hating content.

This piece raises more questions than it answers:

What the hell does a novelist know about life within the royal family?

Did Taylor Bradford talk about anything other Meghan during this interview?

We have no idea, because those are the only quotes of hers that the Mail published.

Hilariously, the Mail notes several times in this piece that Taylor Bradford has "lived in New York for decades," and yet she's still being cited as an expert on the opinions of the average UK resident.

Seems like it would easy to find someone who's more informed on this subject -- like, say, literally anyone who's currently living in the United Kingdom.

But hey, at this point Meghan probably enjoys when mainstream media outlets publish this sort of nonsense.

It serves as a daily reminder that her biggest haters are as mad as ever.