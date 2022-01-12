90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Star Kimberly Menzies Reveals Her Mom Has Died

On the Season 5 premiere of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, Kimberly Menzies was prepared to risk it all for love.

Before leaving home to visit Usman Umar, she sought and received the blessing of her mother, Sally.

Though Sally depended upon her daughter for many things, she loved Kimberly and wanted her to be happy.

Kimberly has taken to social media to share the tragic news that her mother has passed.

"My mom passed away last night," Kimberly Menzies wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, January 11.

"No one will ever understand how close her and I were," sh eexpressed.

Kimberly praised: "She was my #1 supporter and my best friend."

"I will miss you for the rest of my life," KImberly expressed to her dearly departed mother.

"But I know you will always be with me," she affirmed, "and in my heart."

Kimberly concluded her mournful Instagram caption by writing: "I love you Mommy."

"Thank you everyone for the heartfelt words," Kimberly later wrote on her Instagram Story.

"We have lost a key piece of our world," she lamented, "but will try to stay strong as that's what she would've wanted."

Kimberly concluded: "Thank you everyone again your support means so much to us."

In December, Kimberly had asked her Instagram followers to pray for her mother

"Please continue your thoughts and prayers for my mom," she wrote, just a few weeks before her mother's passing.

Kimberly concluded that request: "She's getting stronger every day. Thank you."

Kimberly Menzies was introduced to viewers on Season 5, Episode 1 of Before The 90 Days.

She raised eyebrows for being the second older white American woman to date Nigerian rapper Usman Umar.

Kimberly promised to show that she is not like his ex, Baby Girl Lisa Hamme.

On screen, she showed what a devoted fan she could be, flaunting her pricey collection of Michael Jackson memorabilia.

Though she does not like to be called Usman's "super fan," she certainly knows how to appreciate an artist.

Still, Kimberly was conflicted about making the trip to see him.

Her mother, Sally, lived at home.

Viewers were introduced to her during the premiere.

She was dependent upon Kimberly's assistance for some things, and there was clearly a lot of love between them.

Viewers also met Kimberly's son, Jamal, albeit to a lesser extent.

Jamal video chatted with his mother to check in.

Our thoughts are also with Jamal, who has lost his grandmother.

Like many viewers -- especially those familiar with Usman's history -- Sally had some concerns.

She expressed a hope that Kimberly's trip would be good for her and her mental and emotional health in the long run.

If it turned out to be a massive disappointment, or worse, that would be counterproductive.

While Sally worried about her daughter getting heartbroken (again), Kimberly was wrestling with another feeling.

She expressed guilt over leaving her mother, even just for this trip, wanting to be there for her.

Sally saw how her daughter felt, and gave her blessing for Kimberly to make the trip.

The thought of losing a parent, especially one with whom you are so close, is devastating.

Our thoughts go out to Kimberly, Jamal, and all of Sally's other loved ones in this time of heartbreak.

We hope that Kimberly's critics go easy on her. She has enough on her plate, no matter what they see on TV.