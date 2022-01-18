Kourtney Kardashian: Did She Just Drop a Hint That She's Pregnant?!

As you've probably heard by now, Kourtney Kardashian is engaged to Travis Barker.

The Blink 182 drummer popped the question after just a few months of dating, so needless to say, the relationship has been moving at breakneck speed from the moment these two first hooked up.

But apparently, Travis and Kourtney aren't zipping past the relationship milestones rapidly enough to keep their fans satisfied.

And so, for months now, social media has been abuzz with reports of exciting new developments for these two.

Some fans are convinced that Kourtney and Travis are secretly married already.

And many more believe that Kourtney is pregnant with Travis' baby.

In the past, that rumor was based on little more than the most offensive sort of conjecture.

Someone would make an insensitive comment about Kourtney's weight or figure in her Instagram comments, and that would be enough to get the rumor mill churning.

This time, however, there's real reason to believe that Kourtney is dropping hints that she's knocked up.

The speculation began when Kourtney re-posted an old photo of herself on Instagram.

Members of the Kard clan are usually careful about not sharing the same pic twice.

During her first pregnancy, Kylie Jenner shared old pics as a means of dodging rumors that she was knocked up.

So the first clue isn't much, but it's something.

Shortly after Kourt's re-post, she shared a video to Instagram Stories in which she can be seen carrying an avocado-shaped bag.

That same day, Kourt posted a Story in which she could be seen posing with her hands on her stomach.

These might not seem like very meaningful gestures, but as Jordyn Woodruff of Barstool Sports points out, they might amount to a very subtle pregnancy announcement.

“Kourtney posted an old Instagram which you know in Kardashian-Jenner world, that means, they’re pregnant," Woodruff said on Instagram, according to In Touch.

"Then Kourtney Kardashian posted this avocado to her Instagram Story and kept showing it off," the journalist continued.

"Then she posted this picture with her hands over her stomach,” Jordyn added,

Woodruff concluded with the following observation:

“And at 16 weeks, your baby is the size of an avocado.”

So not exactly an open-and-shut case, but it's not hard to see why so many fans are convinced that this is Kourt's way of sharing the joyous news.

As for the non-stop scrutiny of her pics and the inappropriate comments from fans, sadly those will probably continue until Kourtney either confirms or denies that she's knocked up.

And that's a shame, because it seems like Kourt is really getting fed up with the unwanted attention.

“Not to be that girl but … is that a [pregnant] belly?” one fan commented on a recent photo of the mother of three in a bikini.

“Are we really gonna do this every time I post a photo?” an annoyed Kourtney responded.

Seriously, folks -- it's 2022.

We know the idea of Kourtney and Travis having a baby together is exciting, but let's try and be better.