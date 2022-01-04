Lamar Odom to Khloe Kardashian: Sorry Tristan Cheated Again! Wanna Talk?

Absolutely no one was surprised when Tristan Thompson was accused of cheating on Khloe Kardashian again.

It might be faster to list the periods in their relationship when he wasn't cheating on her, if there are any.

This week, Tristan admitted to fathering a child with a side piece last year after months of fighting the claim in court.

Khloe's ex-husband, Lamar Odom, is looking better and better by comparison ... and he wants to get back in touch with her.

In a seemingly random Facebook comment, Lamar Odom weighed in on Khloe's latest humiliation.

"I truly wish nothing but the best for her," he expressed.

"And," Lamar wrote, "I'm hoping we can reconnect."

Lamar conveyed his desire to reconnect with his ex-wife "and talk one day."

He quickly emphasized that he hopes that they can do so "as friends."

Lamar concluded: "She is a good person and deserves the world."

Lamar was not himself what one (Khloe included) would consider a "model husband."

He, too, cheated on Khloe.

Lamar also repeatedly voiced how much he regretted it, admitting to his misdeeds and expressing sincere remorse.

It is wild to those of us who remember how hurt Khloe was by all of that to consider how Lamar looks in comparison to Tristan.

Tristan cheated on Khloe multiple times, with photos of his affairs spread everywhere just hours before Khloe went into labor with True.

He made things worse by fathering another child. That's not just embarrassing, that's True's half-sibling.

After weeks of fighting back against paternity claims in court, Tristan can no longer deny that he's the baby daddy.

"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols," he confessed on January 3.

"I take full responsibility for my actions," Tristan claimed.

"Now that paternity has been established," Tristan wrote, "I look forward to amicably raising our son."

He expressed: "I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

Addressing Khloe, Tristan wrote: "I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Is Tristan sorry?

He may believe that he is.

He probably believed that he was sorry the first time. The second time. The third time.

Tristan is certainly sorry that he was once again caught recklessly slinging his dong wherever he wants while in a relationship with Khloe.

(Yes, both his apology and the birth date indicate that this affair overlapped with his relationship with Khloe early last year)

This was entirely preventable on so many levels that it really feels like he doesn't care at all.

Tristan's estimated net worth is something like $45 million. He can afford a vasectomy.

Depending upon his insurance, it might even be free.

But then, the viability of his sperm isn't really the core problem ... it's just how Maralee proved that he was the baby daddy.

Tristan, and other famous, wealthy, hot dudes like him, could absolutely find a woman who is content to be his partner and not mind if he bones every hottie in sight.

Plenty of people have open marriages and open relationships, even without the fame and fortune.

But that's not Khloe, and it boggles the mind why Tristan keeps doing this to himself and to Khloe.

Give her closure or stop cheating, dude.

Maybe that ship has sailed, since Maralee wasn't even the only woman he was boning last spring -- she's just the only one who had a baby about it.

That said, just as Tristan's pattern has seemingly been never-not-cheating, Khloe's has been never-not-taking-him-back.