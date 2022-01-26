Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley "Disagree on a Lot of Things," Source Says

Lots of people have felt disappointed in Aaron Rodgers lately.

There are, of course, the Green Bay Packers fans who looked on in horror Saturday night as their QB demonstrated that fatal choking incidents are a side-effect of not being vaccinated.

And then there are the millions of other NFL fans who spent the past 17 years mistakenly thinking that Rodgers was the cool, smart kind of cantankerous A-hole.

But now, of course, we all know that Rodgers is just another narcissistic celeb laboring under the delusion that because he's really good at one thing (in non-playoff situations), he must also be smarter than everyone he meets.

We're sure you've heard the story by now:

Rodgers contracted Covid-19 in November, which came as a surprise, since he'd previously assured the media that he was vaccinated.

(Yes, he attempted to be cute by a by substituting the word "immunized" for "vaccinated," but he still answered "yeah" when asked if he'd gotten the shot, which makes him a liar.)

The 38-year-old went on to double down on this unexpected heel turn, declaring that Joe Biden is an idiot for recommending vaccinations -- and suggesting that the 81 million people who voted for the president are not much brighter.

Needless to say, Rodgers has alienated quite a few people in recent weeks -- though we suppose it's worth noting that he's become the darling of far-right conspiracy theorists and Covid deniers.

These days, there's quite a bit of speculation as to how Rodgers' controversial beliefs might be affecting his personal relationships -- particularly his romance with actress Shailene Woodley.

Rodgers and Woodley announced their engagement earlier this year.

The actress -- a supporter of Bernie Sanders and a staunch environmentalist who made headlines when she joined the anti-pipeline protests at the Standing Rock Indian Reservation -- has long been regarded as one of Hollywood's most outspoken liberals.

So what does she have to say about Rodgers' decision to side with the far-right on one of the most important issues of our time?

Well, according to a new report from People magazine, Aaron and Shailene simply don't discuss such matters.

"They are not talking about their politics, and they never really have," a source tells the outlet.

"They disagreed on a lot of things. Early on, they decided to agree to disagree about things and not debate them."

Obviously, the very rich have the luxury of not really giving a sh-t what goes on in the world, but this situation is still a little surprising.

After all, in some cases, one's politics are an expression of one's core values.

And while we suppose it's possible that two people who have vastly different morals and priorities can form a successful marriage, we're gonna go out on a limb and guess that such cases are extremely rare.

Shailene surprised fans when she ranted about the Rodgers' situation on Instagram, suggesting, in the process, that some random dude who was photographed walking down the street in LA has a small penis.

We still don't really get what Shailene was trying to say, but this seemed like her way of assuring the masses that Rodgers is some sort of large-donged, Covid-resistant superhuman.

Very weird stuff from these two!

But with any luck, Aaron will get drummed out of the playoffs a couple more times, and he and Woodley will retreat to the mountains where she can teach him how to brush his teeth with clay, or whatever.

We have no problem with these two ignoring the advice of doctors and dentists, so as long as they do it someplace where they won't infect others with their germs or misinformation.