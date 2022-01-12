Kate Middleton: Meghan Markle's Acting Career Is a Joke!

Prior to the start of Meghan Markle's relationship with Prince Harry, you had probably never heard her name.

Don't get us wrong, she created a rather successful acting career for herself, but the TV landscape is vast these days, and it's easy for a single basic cable legal drama and its attractive cast to escape your notice.

So while British tabloids described Meghan as a glamorous Hollywood starlet during the early days of her relationship with Harry, Americans might have looked on with befuddlement.

Suits was the biggest credit to the actress' name, and the USA Network series was principally filmed in Toronto and received middling ratings.

It's been rumored that Harry was a fan of the show -- that he fell for Meghan while watching Suits, years before the two of them ever met.

We guess when you're the world's most eligible bachelor, you have the power to turn your TV crushes in to real relationships.

Anyway, most Brits -- including the members of the Windsor clan -- had probably never heard of Suits at the time.

But it seems that one royal developed a very strong opinion about the show later on.

As we previously reported, Kate Middleton turned 40 earlier this week.

While she doesn't grab many headlines on this side of the pond these days, the milestone birthday resulted in a flux of media coverage about the Duchess, and much has been made of one interesting tidbit that appeared in the Times of London.

A source told the newspaper that Kate is "150 percent more reserved than William" in her interactions with others, especially when it comes to expressing unfavorable opinions about the people in her life.

The insider added that she could think of only one time when Kate's restraint failed her:

Someone mentioned Suits, and Kate couldn't help but roll her eyes, much to the delight of those around her.

Yes, it's silent shade, but it seems that Kate easily made her feelings clear to those who were present that day.

Other than incidents like that, it seems that Kate is in the habit of not expressing any opinion at all about the Other Duchess.

The topic of Kate and Meghan's feud still makes headlines, but it seems that the future queen consort simply won't entertain the drama at all.

During her now-infamous Oprah interview, Meghan revealed that Kate made her cry during preparations for her wedding to Prince Harry.

The allegation seemed to demand a response from the Duchess of Cambridge, but remarkably, Kate kept mum and maintained a stiff upper lip.

"I've had hundreds of hours of conversations with her [Kate] and it never came up," one insider told the Times.

"I only ever heard from Meghan about that — a very different story from what she said to Oprah."

While a younger Kate might have taken the bait, it seems the 40-year-old mother of three recently adopted a more a more regal attitude toward her haters.

"She has that almost old-fashioned, Queen Mother attitude to drama — she just doesn't do it," Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, the duchess' former private secretary told the Times.

Of course, Lowther-Pinkerton is also the godmother to Prince George, so she might not be the most objective source on the subject of her former boss.

But it seems that despite her commitment to handling conflict more maturely, Kate couldn't help herself from expressing a snobbish disdain for the acting career of her American counterpart.

And the fact that she avoids talking about Meghan as much as possible might tell us everything we know about the Duchess of Cambridge and her true feelings toward the woman who brought Rachel Zane to life on screen.