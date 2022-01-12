Leah Messer Still Owes $124K in Taxes: Will She Go Bankrupt?

Leah Messer has a new man and a new job.

But an old problem simply won't go away for the MTV veteran.

Back in July 2019, The Sun reported that Messer had been hit with a federal tax lien for $123,841.

Fast forward all this time later and a Kanawha County Court clerk in West Virginia now tells the same publication that Messer is yet to pay this debt.

Yikes, huh?!?

The potentially major financial hiccup went public the very same week that MTV aired the first episode Teen Mom Family Reunion.

This crossover special features a multitude of women from across the various Teen Mom franchises, including Messer... Maci Bookout... Amber Portwood... Catelynn Lowell... Cheyenne Floyd ... and even fired star Farrah Abraham.

The premiere aired on Tuesday evening, and immediately devolved in a giant screaming match.

Back to Messer, however...

A mother to twin 12-year old daughters Ali and Aleea with ex-husband Corey Simms -- along with 8-year old Adalynn with second husband Jeremy Calvert -- Leah has been dating Jaylan Mobley for a few months now.

The relationship has reportedly turned very serious very quickly.

There's even been talk of an engagement in the near future.

On the professional front, as Messer looks to erase this debt, the mother of three previously made plans to launch health coaching company and wellness podcast.

She filed a trademark for Go Higher With Purpose on January 20, 2021.

To quote the document, the services for this trademark include:

“Personal coaching services in the field of healthy living and health education, women's interest topics, empowerment, lifestyle, wellness, personal development, entrepreneurship and self-sufficiency.”

Relatedly, the reality star filed a business license for Leah Messer, LLC in West Virginia a month before the trademark on December 14, 2020.

She allegedly has the intention of starting a blog, website and podcast that will include “self-reliance, preparedness, sustainability and survival training” in addition to the healthy living and wellness topics.

It's unclear when this might happen, however.

And the government's clock is ticking on these taxes.

The Sun also reported that Catelynn and Tyler were previously slapped with a federal tax lien for $535,010.97 on November 19, 2019 ... for the years 2016 and 2017.

Although the massive debt has been paid off, the parents of three still owe Uncle Sam.

The were hit with a federal tax lien in the amount of $321,789.06 on December 16, 2019 (to cover 2018), and this amount remains unpaid.

We'll keep Teen Mom fans updated on when, if ever, these stars pay back when they have owed for many years.