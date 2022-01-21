Jennie Nguyen Racism Scandal: Will Bravo Fire Her from RHOSLC?

Jennie Nguyen was not originally supposed to be a Full Housewife, but just a "Friend" role.

Only because of Jen Shah's extensive legal problems did Jennie end up getting promoted.

It may be short lived.

Jennie has apologized for her vile racist posts, but viewers are calling for Bravo to fire her.

It is sadly not uncommon for people to have said or done shameful things that they wish that they could take back.

Tasteless jokes were once in vogue. Some people grow up in toxic families and have to unlearn the hate taught at home.

But Jennie Nguyen's shameful posts weren't "edgy humor" and they were only from a year and a half ago.

What Jennie shared to a now-deleted social media account included some posts that were simply controversial.

She is not the only Real Housewife to have expressed a fondness for disgraced former president Donald Trump, for example.

What sets her apart is overt and vicious anti-Black racism shared during 2020's historic civil rights protests.

Watching a man be murdered on camera was not enough for some people, including Jennie, to condemn his killer.

She and others like her circulated outright, provable lies attempting to blame George Floyd for his own murder.

For the record, his actual killer, Derek Chauvin, was sentenced to decades in prison.

Jennie did not necessarily write the bigoted posts that her account shared, she just shared them.

The meaning of the posts, some of which attacked civil rights protesters or encouraged motorists to kill them, is the same.

Some of her posts also suggested that people extrajudicially executed by police deserve this merely for being accused of petty crimes.

Millions of Americans and countless more around the globe publicly marched to oppose out-of-control police violence in the summer of 2020.

Protesters were fired upon, gassed, beaten, and killed. Journalists lost their eyes to police bullets while covering the watershed moment.

At that time, Jennie was on social media raging against fellow Americans -- and, very specifically, against the Black community most targeted by the violence.

As these horrific old posts have been dredged up by alarmed RHOSLC fans, Jennie has had to respond.

She issued a public apology, admitting that the account was hers but saying that, at the time, she thought that it was the right thing to say.

It's genuinely difficult to imagine how anyone could conceivably confuse overtly racist posts against victims of violence with posting against violence.

"Can't wait to get the announcement jennie nguyen is fired from rhoslc," one viewer tweeted.

"So Jennie Nguyen is ignorant, racist, trifling, a MAGAt...and apparently too stupid to scrub her social media before landing on a TV show?" another noted.

"Wow...just wow. Guess she's lucky the reunion already filmed," a Twitter user commented.

There is also a widely circulated petition calling for Jennie to be fired from the show.

While the petition is for a good cause, it be be totally unnecessary.

The odds are pretty good that Jennie will never return to the show.

Some Housewives post controversial things but manage to cling to the show.

Things were pretty up in the air for a while about Kelly Dodd because she was actually pretty entertaining on camera.

But while Kelly's posts and comments in 2020 were vile, about the pandemic and about the historic civil rights protests, Jennie's are even worse.

Jennie is also just ... not that big of a fixture on the show, if we're being honest.

Her promotion to Full Housewife was, as we mentioned, reportedly something of an accident.

Jen is busy with her legal troubles, but nobody's busy enough for Bravo to justify keeping her on.

Again, these posts are from the summer of 2020. That is a year and a half ago. Sometimes, it feels like just a few months.

This isn't from someone hating her and digging up old, forgotten tweets from 2013.

It's also not a collection of casually ignorant posts or tone deaf jokes. These are recent posts full of conscious malice.

Honestly, it's a shame that Jennie will never be grilled on camera about these hateful posts.

Without exaggeration, this is some of the worst stuff that we've seen from a reality star since Garrett Yrigoyen was on The Bachelorette.

Most of all, though, it's just a huge shame that there are people who really think this way, let alone think that it's okay to express.