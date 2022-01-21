Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Welcome First Child! SURPRISE!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took fans by surprise on Friday afternoon.

By precious, adorable, blessed surprise, we should emphasize.

Because they're first-time parents!!!!!

Wrote Chopra on Instagram today, keeping her unexpected announced short and simple:

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

Just a week earlier, the 39-year oldd hinted at her family plans via a Vanity Fair cover story.

“They’re a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens,” she told the publication, joking that she and Jonas were “not too busy to practice.”

She means they've been having a lot of sex, you guys.

Immediately after sharing the baby news, meanwhile, Chopra and Jonas received an endless amount of well wishes from friends and family members.

Nick's brother, Kevin Jonas, was one of the first to add a few heart emojis in celebration of the arrival... while actress Lilly Singh chimed in as follows: "AYE!!! Can't wait to cuddle them!!"

And Kal Penn added: "Congratulations! Kalpen uncle is ready to babysit!"

The musician and the actress got married in 2018 via two impressive ceremonies (one Hindu and one Christian) at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, in front of 225 guests.

"It was literally what dreams were made of," Chopra told People Magazine at the time.

"Walking out and seeing him standing at the altar for the first time with the sun behind him was just something out of a fairytale for me," she added.

"I could not have planned for how perfect that sky was or how the birds flew when the music started or what the string quartet sounded like or what he looked like.

"Everything was perfect."

Last January, Priyanka opened up to E!'s Daily Pop about the couple's dream to have kids in the future, jokingly adding that she wanted as many children as it takes for "a cricket team."

"Family is a big part of my life," she told this outlet in early 2021.

"It's always been a part of my dreams."

In December, Chopra and Jonas took to Instagram to share sweet tributes to one another in celebration of their third wedding anniversary.

"3 years," Nick captioned a video depicting his and his wife's romantic anniversary date together, which consisted of roses, candles, and champagne while surrounded by large light-up letters that spelled out the word "forever."

Chopra, for her part, also shared a glimpse of their romantic celebration on her Instagram, captioning a picture of their dreamy night in, "Living the dream."

Congrats to the superstars on the arrival of their first kid!